On September 5, the “China Brand Value List by Industry” assessed by the China Brand Building Promotion Association was officially released. Xilinmen became the light industry brand with a brand value of 2.652 billion yuan and Kweichow Moutai and other brands, and it is also the only one in the mattress field. brand.





The public welfare “China Brand Value Evaluation Information Release” jointly organized by the China Brand Building Promotion Association and relevant authoritative units has lasted for nine years. It is a way to establish a brand value evaluation mechanism with Chinese characteristics, create positive energy for Chinese brands, and promote Chinese brands to the world. important measure.





For a long time, Xilinmen has attached great importance to brand building, persistently grasping the brand, strengthening the brand, clarifying the brand positioning, precipitating the brand value, and making the enterprise truly become a “friend of time”.

By linking popular variety show IPs such as “Longing for Life” and “Let’s Run”, inviting Yang Yang to become a brand spokesperson, adapting to consumer preferences, and building the entire product system with product strength, Xilinmen, on the basis of adhering to the youth strategy, Continue to promote brand upgrades and convey the brand concept of quality sleep to consumer groups.





On the other hand, brand value is closely related to quality, and behind this is Xilinmen’s continuous and deep cultivation in scientific research, manufacturing and other aspects.

In 2021, Xilinmen invested 183 million yuan in research and development, and its proportion in operating income continued to increase. From 2012 to 2021, Xilinmen’s cumulative R&D investment exceeded 640 million yuan, leading the industry. What follows is the number of patents that also ranks first. As of February 2022, Xilinmen has accumulated more than 1,000 patents and copyrights, including 684 domestic patents and 21 international patents.

At the same time, as an industry leader, Xilinmen has always been committed to the mission of “committed to the healthy sleep of human beings”, and has established core advantages in manufacturing capabilities and patented technologies.

At present, Xilinmen has 8 production bases in the world, and its products are sold to more than 70 countries and regions, providing healthy sleep for 60 million families around the world. The production capacity of core product mattresses reaches 6.5 million per year; Mite technology, Smart Wave spine protection deep sleep system, and zero formaldehyde technology have all become industry benchmarks, and nearly a thousand patents are leading the industry.





On this basis, the brand value precipitated by Xilinmen is helping the company to grow.

In the first half of 2022, as the epidemic continued to recur, Xilinmen bucked the trend and achieved a revenue of 3.606 billion, an increase of 16.05% year-on-year, and handed over a dazzling transcript as a leader.

Consolidate brand value with long-termism, and brand value feeds back the growth of the enterprise. On the road of striding forward unswervingly towards the vision of “becoming a global leader in the mattress industry”, Xilinmen is paving a definite path for the industry full of uncertainties through its own practice.



