Long weekend of 2 June: high cost of flights pushes Italians to stay at home

by admin
For the bridge of the June 2nd, as many as 15 million Italians will travel, but due to high airfares, 94% of these will choose to stay in Italy. Assoutenti conducted a survey to analyze the cost of flights during the bridge period, discovering that prices have reached unsustainable levels.

Analyzing the main European destinations, a return air ticket can cost over 500 euros for the June 2 long weekend. For example, those who decide to spend a weekend abroad leaving on June 2 and returning on June 4 will have to face considerable expenses: 558 euros for a Rome-Amsterdam flight, 476 euros for Milan-Amsterdam, 422 euros for Rome-Copenhagen, 382 euros for Milan-Madrid, 334 euros for Rome-Berlin and 357 euros for Milan-Prague. Only London is cheaper, with 158 euros from Rome and 194 euros from Milan, provided you use the more distant airports of Stansted and Gatwick.

