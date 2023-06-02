Home » Long weekend of June 2, in Lombardy employment rate at 82%
Business

Long weekend of June 2, in Lombardy employment rate at 82%

by admin
Long weekend of June 2, in Lombardy employment rate at 82%

In the long weekend of 2 June, the accommodation facilities in Lombardy recorded 82% occupancy, against an Italian average of 78%. “These numbers prove that our Lombardy attracts more and more for its excellence, this year will be a record year for tourism in our Region”, comments the Councilor for Tourism, Barbara Mazzali.

Everyone at the lake

The driving forces are the lakes, which at a national level record an occupancy rate of accommodation facilities equal to 84%. This is attested – reports a note from the Lombardy Region – by the data on the availability of rooms and other accommodations registered on the portals of the Online Travel Agencies. From the survey, the Italian lakes, of which Lombardy is particularly rich, have the highest employment rate compared to cities/art centers (83%), seaside resorts (80%), hills (82%), mountains (68% ) and thermal (70%).

«Lombard lakes – underlines Mazzali – are more beautiful than ever, dotted with jewel Municipalities that overlook our precious stretches of water, surrounded by gentle banks full of luxuriant nature, historical places and high quality Italian hospitality structures».

See also  The Sace Group renews its "brand identity" and consolidates its support role for businesses

You may also like

Sanctions against Russia: sensitive deals with Russian oil

Florence, Nardella and the war on short-term rentals:...

Karstadt property on Ku’damm gets two skyscrapers

Usa: productivity down in the first quarter of...

“The record of the energy transition so far...

“A nail in the coffin for small and...

Bank of Italy warns: “Inflation attacks the poor,...

Amazon aims at telephony: the offer for mobile...

How good are electric cars really? WORLD live...

Resolution 84 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy