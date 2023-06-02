Long weekend of June 2, in Lombardy employment rate at 82%

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the long weekend of 2 June, the accommodation facilities in Lombardy recorded 82% occupancy, against an Italian average of 78%. “These numbers prove that our Lombardy attracts more and more for its excellence, this year will be a record year for tourism in our Region”, comments the Councilor for Tourism, Barbara Mazzali.

Everyone at the lake

The driving forces are the lakes, which at a national level record an occupancy rate of accommodation facilities equal to 84%. This is attested – reports a note from the Lombardy Region – by the data on the availability of rooms and other accommodations registered on the portals of the Online Travel Agencies. From the survey, the Italian lakes, of which Lombardy is particularly rich, have the highest employment rate compared to cities/art centers (83%), seaside resorts (80%), hills (82%), mountains (68% ) and thermal (70%).

«Lombard lakes – underlines Mazzali – are more beautiful than ever, dotted with jewel Municipalities that overlook our precious stretches of water, surrounded by gentle banks full of luxuriant nature, historical places and high quality Italian hospitality structures».