Longchen Technology: Focusing on BOPP film materials, increasing production capacity to meet the diversified needs of the market-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: Longchen Technology: Focus on BOPP film materials, increase production capacity to meet the diversified needs of the market

BOPP film material is an insulating dielectric material made of polypropylene resin through a biaxial stretching process, and is one of the core raw materials for film capacitors. With the gradual increase in the new energy field, new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, wind power and other fields will maintain a high-speed growth in the next few years, and the new energy field will become the main incremental market for film capacitors.

Since its establishment, Longchen Technology has focused on the field of BOPP film for capacitors. Through years of production experience and technology accumulation, it has gradually formed a product system with complete categories and wide applications. The product categories include base film and metallized film. The thickness covers Various specifications from 3μm to 12μm can meet the requirements of end customers for film capacitors with self-healing properties, high insulation resistance, low dielectric loss, high dielectric strength, long service life, and excellent frequency characteristics. Terminal applications have covered new energy vehicles, photovoltaics, etc. , Wind power generation, electrified railway, electronics, electric power, household appliances and many other fields.

On the demand side, application scenarios such as new energy have increasingly stringent requirements for large capacity and small volume of film capacitors, and film capacitor manufacturers are also more inclined to thinner BOPP films. With the continuous implementation of a new round of production expansion plans in the industry, the development trend of ultra-thin will become increasingly obvious. And in terms of market size, according to the forecast of the Cast Film Special Committee of China Plastics Association, the film capacitor market in my country will reach 30 billion yuan in 2023, doubling the market size compared to 2021.

For the gradually expanding market demand, from 2021 to 2022, Longchen Technology has signed a contract with Marchante SAS, an internationally renowned equipment manufacturer, to order a BOPP capacitor film production line, laying out ahead of schedule for subsequent capacity expansion. At the same time, with the help of the capital market, Longchen Technology intends to raise funds to promote the production and construction of capacitor film, expand production capacity and expand product specifications.

Relevant information shows that the raised investment project will build a new production workshop and supporting facilities on the existing factory land, purchase one asynchronous stretching production line and one synchronous stretching production line, and configure corresponding auxiliary production equipment, environmental protection equipment, etc. to improve The production capacity of the company’s capacitor film. After the project is completed and put into operation, the first line of the capacitor film production and construction project will form an annual production capacity of 3,500 tons of 3.8μm-7.8μm film materials, and the second line of the capacitor film production construction project will form an annual production capacity of 2,500 tons of 2.4μm-3.8μm film materials .

Looking forward to the future, through project construction, the production capacity and quality of Longchen Technology‘s capacitor film will be further improved to better meet its own production needs and the diversified needs of customers. At the same time, the accumulation of rich customer resources will also provide application guarantees for production capacity, which will help consolidate and expand the company’s market share and market position in the film capacitor-related BOPP film material manufacturing industry, thereby capturing the gap in industry demand and improving the company’s comprehensive competitiveness. .

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

