To adapt the plants it is necessary to extend the concessions, as happens in the rest of Europe. This is the recipe of Agostino Re Rebaudengo, from Turin, president of Elettricità Futura, the main association of companies operating in the electricity sector in Italy.

What are the prospects for the sector in the Northwest?

«For geographical reasons this part of Italy is more linked than others to hydroelectric production. It must be said that 2022 was a particularly unlucky year due to the drought ».

How much did the fall in rainfall affect energy production?

“At the end of September, production had dropped by 40% compared to the same period in 2021”.

A collapse. Will this always be the case with climate change?

«It will be necessary to deal with the change in climate. But this does not mean that we have to take into account such huge drops in production ».

How to run for cover?

«It must be said that the change in climate does not lead to a halving of rainfall. The main consequence will be that the rains will be more rare but intense. It is then a question of adapting the basins. As is being done, for example, for homes. Already today the diameter of the gutters is widening and the roofs are adapted to contain the greater rainfall ».

Are there any plans to upgrade hydroelectric basins in the northwest?

«There are but they are blocked by bureaucracy and vetoes. In this area of ​​the country there are seven intervention proposals waiting for the start. Now it is to be imagined that with the emergency of these months those blocks will be overcome. The penstock pipes will also be not very aesthetic but this is not the main problem to be solved in a situation of energy shortage ».

The companies will also have some responsibility for the non-adaptation of the basins, don’t you think?

«Of course, investments could have already been made in recent years. But which entrepreneur undertakes to invest shortly after the expiry of the concession? ».

It will not be a problem for Italian entrepreneurs alone …

«And yet it is so. Because in other European countries, in the face of the emergency, they have extended the concessions. Precisely to allow investments and modernization in such a delicate period. France has extended the existing concessions until 2055. Austria has even made them perennial ”.

His company, Asja Ambiente, produces energy from renewable sources. What is the trend of the markets

«Six years ago we acquired the Totem technology, the first cogeneration system in the world created in 1977 at the Fiat Research Center. The price crisis has led to a rise in demand for production systems capable of being less polluting. The Totem is made using the engine of a natural gas 500 and transforms 100% of the fuel into energy, compared to 70% of a traditional engine. It is used to heat rooms, hotels and systems such as swimming pools. We are developing a new larger version, derived from the Ducato engine ».