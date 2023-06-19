Longer payment of wages – UBS and CS employees now have the same social plan – News

After taking over Credit Suisse, UBS aligned the benefits of the social plans of both banks. This is intended to ensure that employees in Switzerland who are affected by job cuts are treated equally. The changes apply immediately to all new additions to the social plans. The bank announced this in an internal statement.

“Our credo with the social plans is that we want to give employees time to find a new job,” explains UBS Head of Human Resources Switzerland, Patrick Stolz.

Both CS and UBS employees who have been with one of the banks for at least ten years now have twelve months to find a new job. Previously, this was regulated differently at the two banks.

UBS Germany boss Tobias Vogel takes over Europabank

Open box Close box

There is a change at the top of European wealth management at UBS: As of July 1, the current Head of Investment Bank and Global Wealth Management in Germany, Tobias Vogel, is the new CEO of the wealth management unit UBS Europe SE. This emerges from a message. He succeeds Christine Novakovic, who will focus on her new, expanded role as Head of Global Wealth Management EMEA.

Vogel has been a member of the Management Board of UBS Europe since 2019. As CEO, Vogel will continue in his current role and assume additional responsibility for the global wealth management business in Italy.

Credit Suisse employees under the age of 50 will in future have the same amount of time to look for a new job as UBS employees if they lose their job.

Depending on the number of years of service, the duration of the social plan with continued salary payments is now also between eight and twelve months for CS employees. It’s been seven months so far.

increase in training costs

From the age of 54, employees of both banks also have twelve months to look for a job, regardless of seniority.

The bank is also increasing the allowances for training and further education to a maximum of CHF 12,000 per person. Previously, this amount was between 4,500 and 9,000 francs, depending on the social plan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

