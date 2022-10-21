New hawkish statements from some Fed members, notably those from Patrick Harker, gave rise to an upward acceleration in Treasury yields yesterday with a consequent negative impact on Wall Street which ended lower yesterday. Markets now price one peak Fed Fund rate at 5% in the first half of 2023.

Overnight Indexed Swap contracts in March and May 2023 both exceeded 5% yesterday. Both were down 4.70% on October 13, before US consumer inflation surpassed estimates.

The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.26%, jumping 23 basis points this week. It would be the 12th consecutive week of yield increases, the longest streak since 1984, when the then chairman of the Federal Reserve Paul Volcker he was pursuing a series of rapid interest rate hikes to counter high inflation.

“This is a kind of milestone. I think it is more likely that it will not increase more. But the increase of over 400 basis points in 18 months is certainly most of the increase we will see in this cycle, ”the former US Treasury Secretary said on Twitter. Lawrence Summers.

The former Treasury Secretary believes the chances of a recession next year are considerable.

The great sboom of the bond market

This year the index Bloomberg Aggregate Bond collapsed, with a 25% sboom from the peak reached in January 2021.

Among the few central banks not to tighten their monetary policy is the Bank of Japan but today it was forced to intervene for the second day to try to keep the Japanese 10-year yield at its ceiling of 0.25%.

Harker (Fed) admits: no progress in curbing inflation ‘

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Chairman Patrick Harker said yesterday officials are likely to raise interest rates to “well above” 4% this year and keep them at tight levels to fight inflation.

“We will continue to raise rates for a while. Given the clear and disappointing lack of progress in curbing inflation, I expect we will move well over 4% by the end of the year ”. Thus the chairman of the Federal Reserve of Philadelphia in a speech delivered yesterday.

Harker indicated that the highest level of interest rates has done little to keep inflation in check so far.

“At some point, next year, we will stop the rate hikes – continued Harker – At that point, we should keep rates in the tightening phase for some time, to make monetary policy take its course. work. It will take a while for the higher costs of capital to affect the economy. After that, if necessary, we will be able to raise rates again, depending on the data ”.

The next meeting of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, is scheduled for two days 1-2 November.

The consensus predicts the fourth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points, aimed at curbing US inflation, from the current range between 3% and 3.25%.