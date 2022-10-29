Longfor said that since the listing of the company, Ms. Wu, as the founder, has been committed to the in-depth institutionalization of corporate governance. The company will continue to maintain a firm strategy, focus on synergy, respond to fluctuations with a safe financial plan, and go through cycles.

Viewpoint News:On October 28, Longfor Group Holdings Co., Ltd. issued a voluntary announcement.

In response to Ms. Wu Yajun’s resignation as the chairman, Longfor said that since the company’s listing, Ms. Wu, as the founder, has been committed to the in-depth institutionalization of corporate governance. This change of board members reflects the practice of the company’s institutional strategy. Focusing on high-level professional managers through culture and mechanism is the best choice for the company’s long-term development. Ms. Wu will continue to serve as the Group’s strategic development consultant, following and supporting the company.

It is reported that in the third quarter of 2022, the company’s full-scale sales were RMB 59.8 billion, a year-on-year increase of 0.8%; the operating income from January to September 2022 was approximately RMB 17.18 billion, and 9 new shopping malls have been opened during the year; Beijing, Shanghai, Hefei, Chengdu and other high-level cities have newly acquired 10 projects, and the land acquisition amount is about 10.8 billion yuan. The company’s operations are in an orderly manner.

Longfor believes that the current business operation of the company is stable and the development path is clear. The company’s controlling shareholder XTH Trust (Wu Family Trust) is firmly optimistic about the development of the industry and the company, and fully trusts the new generation of management team. The company will continue to maintain a firm strategy, focus on synergy, respond to fluctuations with a safe financial plan, and go through cycles.