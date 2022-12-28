Standing at the end of 2022 and looking at 2023, entrepreneurs, as an important force in the Chinese economy, how do you view the current Chinese economic policy, and what expectations do you have for the future Chinese economy? The Beijing News Shell Finance invited more than 100 entrepreneurs from all walks of life to complete their thoughts on the new year through questionnaires and explore the new driving force of China‘s economic growth.

Shell Finance interviewed Hong Qinghua, chairman of Qichuang Tourism Group and founder of Jingyu Lvmama Group.

Hong Qinghua, chairman of Qichuang Tourism Group and founder of Jingyu Lvmama Group.Photo/Photo provided by the interviewee

Shell Finance:What are your “small goals” for you and your business in the coming year?

Hong Qinghua:It is hoped that the domestic tourism market will recover significantly in the summer of 2023. Lvmama.com, together with Qichuang Tourism Group’s integrated advantages in planning, investment, construction and operation, can make greater progress in the orderly recovery of online booking services for tourism products; in terms of building market-oriented destinations, it can have 2 to 3 benchmarks The project has been favored by domestic and inbound tourists.

Shell Finance:What help and support, or good news, would you like to have in order to achieve this goal?

Hong Qinghua:First of all, it is hoped that governments at all levels will continue to introduce supporting policies such as social security, employment subsidies, tax rebates, and travel coupons for cultural and tourism enterprises. In the past three years, the epidemic has had a great impact on cultural tourism and catering. Next, companies will have to invest heavily in talent reserves, technology research and development, and marketing promotion.

The second is to give private cultural and tourism enterprises a certain policy preference in terms of cultural and artistic transformation of urban tourism scenes, development of rural revitalization complex projects, and construction of major national cultural and tourism projects and smart projects, so as to stimulate the market vitality of private cultural and tourism enterprises. Employment-driven effect.

It should be pointed out that focusing on the pursuit of a better life for the general public and increasing investment in innovation-driven development is the most important measure for cultural and tourism companies to respond to market recovery in 2023. They must focus on creating more high-quality, diversified, Specialized products and services.

