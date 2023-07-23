Look inside the engine of the stock market with market breadth

Interview with Stephan Alrech from Alrech & Cie. Vermögensverwaltung AG in Cologne on the importance of the so-called market breadth for private investors.

Mr. Alrech, what is the difference between the broad market and the breadth of the market?

Stephan Alrech, Wealth Management Alrech & Cie. in Cologne

Stephan Albrech: Indices like the S&P 500 or the MSCI World, which span hundreds or even thousands of stocks, are commonly referred to as the broad market. The market breadth, however, indicates which proportion of the shares is, for example, in a longer-term upswing or has reached a new high or low.

What do you think is the most important piece of information to glean from market breadth?

With the breadth of the market, investors look into the motor of the stock market. From the point of view of asset management, the long-term price development is of particular interest. As such, our primary concern is how many stocks are above or below their 200-day moving average.

Why this?

A stock trading above its average price over the past 200 trading days is generally believed to rise over the longer term. The more stocks that meet this criterion, the healthier it is for the stock market to rise. For the medium term, the moving average of the last 50 days is a good indicator.

Why do you recognize something from the breadth of the market that the stock indices do not show

The possible discrepancy between an index and the market breadth arises because stocks in most indices can have very different weights depending on their market value. For example, Apple stock, with its market value in the thousands, weighs as much as hundreds of smaller stocks put together. If the Apple share rises significantly, this pulls up the index – even if many smaller stocks are not moving at all.

This means that investors should always check how the breadth of the market is developing – especially when the indices reach new highs or lows?

Yes, exactly. It gets particularly exciting when the indices rise but the breadth of the market decreases. This discrepancy shows that only a few large horses pull the chariot. Index investors should then remain invested, but not be overwhelmed by the euphoria of the markets.

Where can investors read about how the breadth of the market is developing?

On the website www.finviz.com for example, it shows how many shares move above their 200-day line (SMA200) on each trading day. This information is related to the USA. Since this country has a strong influence on the capital markets worldwide, they are also useful for investors in this country.

Author: Juergen Lutz/VBank

