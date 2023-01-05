On December 30, after Guangzhou experienced a new round of cold air, the temperature dropped below 10 degrees that morning. Under the shroud of cold air and the haze of the epidemic, Yangcheng has become a little deserted, and the subway and streets are not as crowded as before.

Also deserted is the “late” Guangzhou Auto Show this year.

Previously, the Guangzhou Auto Show was postponed due to many uncertainties such as the epidemic lockdown. Now, under the hasty pace of resumption, it is obvious that the car companies have not been given much preparation time.

On the one hand, a large number of mainstream car companies are absent from the auto show, and the number of participating brands is far less than in previous years. According to incomplete statistics, there are more than 20 debut models at this year’s auto show, which is less than half of last year’s 54 debut cars, and there are even fewer heavyweight models. Several models.

On the other hand, the same uncertainty also disrupted the communication rhythm of participating car companies. Before the opening, the Alt Motors booth caught fire unexpectedly. The Deep Blue S7 and Tank 700 have canceled their appointments at the auto show, and Lexus and other booths have turned into car sales sites…

It is undeniable that the scale and the number of exhibitors of this auto show are not as good as those of previous years. However, there are some highlights of this auto show. Under the desertedness, the booths of some auto companies are even hotter.

The twists and turns of the Guangzhou Auto Show, to some extent, repeated the ups and downs of the auto market in 2022, but as an international A-class auto show restarted on the occasion of the new year, the Guangzhou Auto Show has a more important significance:Open the Chinese auto market in 2023, bid farewell to the past and preview the future.

Self-owned brands continue to “upside”

On the opening day of the auto show, walking back and forth between Hall A and Hall D, we can clearly see the tendency of the exhibitors’ flow of people – the booths of self-owned brands are more lively.

The signs of excitement are, first, the first appearance of many self-owned brand models at this auto show, such as Jidu ROBO-02, Aion Hyper GT and Hechuang V09, etc., all debuted amidst cheers; Attention to the brand, at this year’s auto show, the booths of independent brands such as BYD and Wei brand attracted visitors to stop one after another.

Zooming in on the Chinese auto market, self-owned brands have already shown their sharpness.

In recent years, under the leadership of new cars and the catching up of traditional manufacturers, the overall performance of independent car companies has been strong, and the market share has been rising all the way. In 2022, the market share of China‘s independent models will exceed 50% for the first time, greatly swallowing the original The market share of some joint venture brands.

In addition to seizing the domestic market, more and more Chinese auto brands have also begun to go abroad and seize overseas markets. The boom in going overseas has even radiated to developed auto markets such as Europe.

However, how to realize the upward development of the brand is a difficult problem that independent brand enterprises have been facing.

In recent years, self-owned brand companies relying on traditional car companies have continued to expand their product boundaries and promote brand upgrading through the tide of transformation. .

In the process of attacking the high-end brand market, self-owned brands have made great efforts.

During this auto show, GAC Aian released a new coupe concept car Hyper GT. Hyper GT is the second new car released by Aian’s high-end brand Hyper Haobo. A luxury car. The biggest highlights of the new car are the drag coefficient of 0.19Cd (the lowest drag of a mass-produced car in the world) and the butterfly door with a door opening angle of 43 degrees.

Jidu released the second sedan ROBO-02 and the official debut of ROBO-01. The new car has inherited Baidu’s advantages and made a lot of effort in building intelligence. The ROBO-01 debuted with an 8295 chip, which is equipped with high-speed, urban, High-level intelligent driving capability of “three-domain integration” for parking.

In addition to Jidu and Aian, Zhiji, Lantu, Jikrypton and many other car companies also released high-end new energy brands at this auto show.

It is true that whether it is this auto show or the Chinese auto market in 2022, the public has shifted more attention to self-owned brands.

The joint venture brand has a strong sense of presence



Unlike the “noisy” self-owned brands, the booths of joint venture brands in Zone D are rarely favored by travelers.

The joint venture brands that have been slow-witted in the new energy market are in an embarrassing situation no matter at this auto show or in the Chinese auto market.

Previously, either they were nostalgic for the status of “fuel vehicle overlord”, or they lacked awareness of the development of new energy. In short, in the process of rapid advancement of independent brands towards electrification, joint venture brands have been rarely seen.During this auto show, salesmen still focused on fuel vehicles.

When the new energy vehicles are popular, the brand advantages, product advantages, and sales advantages of joint venture brands have also disappeared. Under the new market changes, joint venture brands that have not grasped the needs of domestic consumers have fallen from a high position, and some have been marginalized. and some were eliminated by the market.

In recent years, American, Korean, European, French and Italian auto brands have experienced a double decline in sales and share in the Chinese auto market. This year, GAC Acura, GAC Fick and other brands have declared their failures in the battlefield.

Changes in the Chinese auto market are forcing joint venture brands to make new decisions. After thinking about it, more joint venture car companies began to change their thinking and increase their layout in the field of new energy or intelligent network connection.

Many multinational car companies, including Ford, Volkswagen, Toyota, and BMW, have successively announced that they will focus on new technologies and products such as autonomous driving, smart cockpits, and batteries in the Chinese market by establishing new companies or building new factories. R & D and manufacturing.

Reflected at the auto show, the joint venture brand is indeed not as powerful as before, but the signs of shifting to the direction of electrification have quietly ignited, and many joint venture car companies have electric models as the highlight of the booth.

Such as FAW Toyota, GAC Toyota and GM all brought their pure electric models; Dongfeng Nissan and other brands also announced to accelerate the transformation of electrification strategy at this auto show; It debuted for the first time, and according to the sales staff, among the models exhibited this time, the ratio of the number of fuel vehicles and electric vehicles is close to 1:1.

Today, if a joint venture brand wants to stay in the Chinese market, it must improve the competitiveness of electrified products inwardly, and deal with the suppression of Tesla and new domestic carmakers outwardly.

Obviously, finding traffic in the auto market is crucial for joint venture brands to increase sales or break the game.

Hybrid models from “transition” to “mainstream”



At this auto show, in addition to the competition of new models, different new energy technology routes such as hydrogen fuel cell technology, pure electric technology and hybrid technology also have the opportunity to compete on the same stage.

Throughout the entire auto show, the increase in the number of hybrid models has become the most obvious trend.

BYD brought a new hybrid product, the Frigate 07, and announced that its warship series will focus on the hybrid market; Wei brand released its first flagship six-seater mid-to-large SUV, and the new car will also be equipped with a plug-in hybrid system; Four models of Yingku Hybrid, Yingbao Hybrid, M8 Grandmaster Dual Engine and the new second-generation GS8 Dual Engine Hybrid were unveiled, completing the hybrid coverage of the entire product line of sedans, SUVs, and MPVs.

In the field of new energy vehicles in my country, hybrid vehicles include plug-in hybrid and extended-range vehicles.

Among them, the former has the highest market share, and its representative models include Buick veltte6, Ralink phev, BYD Song max, etc.; the latter is the most controversial in the market, and its representative models include ideal cars.

Compared with pure electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles are not so popular in the market or in the industry. It has been regarded as a transition to pure electric vehicles until 2021. The situation has changed.

Since 2021, thanks to the improvement of technology and the support of policies such as double credits, the penetration rate and sales of hybrid vehicles in my country have continued to increase. Hybrid models have also gradually shed the label of “transitional products” and have become “mainstream”. trend.

Looking at the entire Chinese auto market, almost all mainstream independent brands have deployed in the hybrid field.

Some people in the industry have previously told Xinzhijia that,“The largest market for new energy vehicles is not pure electric vehicles, but hybrid vehicles. Currently, the penetration rate of pure electric vehicles is only about 20%. In the future, 80% of the market share will be occupied by hybrid vehicles.”

He said frankly that the reason for making such a judgment is, on the one hand, based on the construction of charging and swapping infrastructure, the carrying capacity of the national grid, and the user’s demand for long battery life. If pure electric vehicles want to achieve an order of magnitude breakthrough in penetration rate , requires a physical revolution; on the other hand, with the formal cancellation of the new energy subsidy policy, the cost of pure electric vehicles will be further increased, and hybrid vehicles will also have a cost advantage for a long time.

Time goes back to the present. In today’s new energy market, hybrid vehicles are ushering in the beginning of a sales explosion.

The two worlds of ice and fire for foreign brands



In the auto market, Tesla has always brought traffic, and it is the same on the opening day of the auto show.

At the Guangzhou Auto Show, Tesla brought the new Model S/X Plaid. Whether it is the warm-up before the official opening or the day of the auto show, the new Model S/X Plaid has become the focus of attention.

On the opening day until the afternoon, Tesla’s booth was surrounded by people who came to experience it, which was in stark contrast to the desertedness of Yuanhang Automobile and Ruilan Automobile in the same exhibition hall.

The booth staff told Xinzhijia,Such a “lively” scene is actually expected. Whether it is this auto show or a store on weekdays, there are not a few people who experience or inquire about car purchases.

However, apart from Tesla, other foreign brands did not make much moves at this auto show.

Among the traditional BBA manufacturers, Mercedes-Benz is absent. The new car brought by BMW is the new BMW M2 that has been launched before. Audi only brings the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept car and Audi RS e-tron GT.

On the whole, it seems that the limelight of foreign brands is not as strong as before. For example, at this Guangzhou Auto Show, it is often the booths of Chinese car companies such as BYD and Great Wall that attract pedestrians to stop.

For a long time, the Chinese auto market has attracted a lot of foreign capital and joint venture brands due to its huge market stock and imagination. For any auto company, the Chinese market cannot be abandoned.

With the rise of domestic independent brands and the decline of foreign brands, foreign car companies have also begun to frequently express their desire to develop in the Chinese market.

In recent years, foreign auto companies have made frequent investment actions in the Chinese market.

Previously, Toyota carried out battery R&D and production projects in China, and later BMW spent tens of billions to expand its production base in Shenyang. In addition, Volkswagen and the domestic autonomous driving company Horizon reached a cooperation to lay out technologies related to automotive intelligence.

The current more dynamic Chinese auto market is more attractive to foreign-funded auto companies, and it is also facing more intense competition in the market stock.

At the moment when subsidies for new energy vehicles are officially cancelled, and the auto industry is sluggish after the epidemic, the Guangzhou Auto Show held at this time has assumed the task of the auto market vane. However, the real battlefield is outside the auto show. After the auto show, any auto company will welcome It will be a bloodbath.

