Looking back at the United States’ recovery from the pandemic

Headline: The United States Bounces Back from the Pandemic

It has been almost four years since COVID-19 impacted us. In the United States, the pandemic left more than a million dead and millions more people with persistent health problems. Much of normal life came to a halt, partly due to official lockdowns, but mainly because fear of becoming infected kept people at home.

The big question in the years that followed was whether the United States would ever fully recover from that impact. The answer came in 2023: yes. In fact, our society and our economy have healed incredibly well. The big question that remains is when, if ever, the population will be ready to accept the good news.

Of course, in the short term, the pandemic had serious economic and social effects, in many more widespread and profound ways than almost everyone expected. In a matter of weeks, employment fell by 25 million. Vast government aid eased economic hardship for families, but preserving Americans’ purchasing power in the face of a disrupted economy meant that demand often exceeded supply, and as a result, supply chains were overwhelmed and inflation soared.

At the same time, the pandemic limited social interactions and left many people feeling isolated. The psychological toll is difficult to measure, but the deterioration of social ties contributed to a number of negative trends, including an increase in violent crime.

It was not difficult to imagine that the pandemic experience would leave long-term scars, that long COVID and early retirements would leave a permanent reduction in the workforce, that lowering inflation would mean high unemployment for several years, that the increase crime heralded a continuing crisis of public tranquility.

But none of that happened.

Maybe you have heard the good news in economic matters. In fact, labor force participation — the percentage of adults in the current workforce — is slightly higher than the Congressional Budget Office forecast before the pandemic. Core inflation measures have fallen back to roughly the Federal Reserve’s two percent target even though unemployment is near a 50-year low. Adjusting for inflation, most workers’ wages have increased.

For some reason, I haven’t heard the crime news as much, but it’s also very good. FBI data shows that violent crime has decreased: it is back to 2019 levels and appears to continue to decline. Homicides may not have returned to 2019 levels, but numbers are plummeting.

None of this erases the deaths caused by COVID or the troubling learning loss that affected millions of students. But overall, both our economy and our society are in much better shape now than most people would have predicted in the early days of the pandemic or than most Americans are willing to acknowledge.

Because if the resilience of the United States in the face of the impact of the pandemic has been outstanding, so has the pessimism of the population.

By now, anyone writing about the economic situation has become accustomed to email and social media posts (which almost always begin with, “Hey, idiot”) insisting that official statistics related to unemployment and reduced inflation are misleading, if not outright lies. No, the consumer price index does not ignore food and energy, although some analysis indicators do; No, grocery prices are not continuing to rise.

Rather than engage in further arguments with people desperate to find some justification for a negative economic opinion, I find it more useful to point out that no matter what American consumers say about the state of the economy, they are spending as if His finances were very solid. As of late, it seems like Christmas season sales were pretty good.

And regarding crime? This is an issue in which, for a long time, the population’s perceptions have been in notable contrast with reality, in which people tell pollsters that crime is on the rise, although it is falling rapidly. . According to Gallup, right now, 63 percent of Americans say crime is an “extremely” or “very” serious problem for the United States, but only 17 percent say it is a very serious problem where they they live.

Plus, Americans don’t act like they’re terrified of crime. As I’ve written before, in major city centers, weekend foot traffic—broadly speaking, the number of people visiting the city for recreation rather than work—has returned to pre-pandemic levels, which would not be expected if Americans were fleeing a violent urban hell.

So, no matter what Americans tell pollsters, they behave as if they live in a prosperous and fairly safe country (by historical standards), the country that official statistics, if not opinion polls, present. (Clarification: Yes, there is great inequality and social injustice, but it is no worse now than in previous years when Americans were much more optimistic.)

Of course, the big question is whether dark narratives will prevail over relatively bright reality in the 2024 elections. According to polling data, there are signs that good economic news is starting to break through, but I don’t know. of any equivalent signal regarding crime.

In any case, what we need to know is that the United States responded very well to the economic and social challenges of the deadly pandemic. By most indicators, we are a country on the mend. Let’s hope we don’t lose our democracy before the people realize it.

© The New York Times 2024

