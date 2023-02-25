Geely has become more and more comfortable with the design. For a person who has followed Geely for a long time, he must have this feeling when he sees the Geely Galaxy prototype car-Galaxy Light. Chen Zheng, the designer of this product, was the creator of many popular models. This time, stand under the Milky Way and recreate a beam of light in the field of car design.

The front face of Geely Galaxy Light has simple and elegant lines, and the daytime running lights on both sides below are in the shape of “cornices and bucket arches” in ancient Chinese architecture, flying upwards, adding momentum to the entire front face.

The side of the body presents a low-lying form as a whole, like a crouching tiger. The rear half of the body adopts a short fastback design, but it ensures the rear space. Under the smooth lines, there is a feeling of being ready to go.

The rear of the car adopts a rippling through-type taillight design, which is soft and elegant like water droplets falling into a lake and slowly blooming.

Inside the body, more Chinese-style design elements related to the West Lake are integrated into it. For example, the interior of the cockpit is made of Xizi blue leather, and the suspended audio, fragrance and ambient light in the car are inspired by the Three Lakes Reflecting the Moon, combining the three functions together. The central armrest box is inspired by the waterfront of the West Lake, with a rippling design. The shores of the West Lake are all in it, a perfect combination of natural beauty and humanities. Galaxy Light is the result of the continuation of Geely Ripple’s aesthetics and the integration and evolution of the technology of the times, and it is also the carrier of Geely’s integrated car-making concept.

At the same time, through the integrated design method, the Galaxy Light has created three “technology integration areas” that run through the entire body, and have a new layout of technological intelligent hardware such as satellite antennas, laser radars, high-definition cameras, streaming media rearview mirrors, and drones. Integration not only makes the appearance more concise and more technological, but also makes the user experience more convenient. For example, integrated cameras, radar sensors, and information display panels in the front technology integration area; integrated air curtain covers, streaming media rearview mirrors, hidden door handles, side sentinel mode camera screens, NFC unlocking areas, charging ports, outdoor Mobile charging power supply, outdoor mobile lighting tools; the “string canopy” on the roof is designed with the inspiration of “mountain and flowing water meet bosom friend”, and the “low orbit satellite antenna” is integrated in the canopy, creating a smart ecological environment for Geely to “pierce through the sky”. condition.

Regardless of technology or classic, Geely hopes to convey a design with humanistic care, and make Chinese cars more unique in the new energy era.

New series and new channels Geely Galaxy to be the head

The innovative design of Galaxy Light lies in the integration of Geely Ripple aesthetics, Chinese aesthetics, and smart technology. At the same time, it has also carried out innovative integration of practical functions, integrating smart technology into “smart electric vehicles” at a deeper level.

Behind this product is Geely’s determination to hit the mid-to-high-end new energy market. Geely will further occupy the market through the integration of fuel and new energy vehicle products.

In the future, China Star, Bo series, Bin series, and Emgrand series will form a series of “Geely Star” products to stabilize Geely’s existing market achievements. The geometric brand will return to the Geely brand and form a series of popular pure electric products under the Geely brand. The Galaxy series will be divided into two product camps, the smart electric hybrid series and the smart pure electric series, covering the mainstream new energy product range. As a result, the product matrix of the three major sub-series of the Geely brand is formed, covering the fuel and new energy product camps in an all-round way.

The Geely Galaxy series will also build a new channel ecology. The new channel will have two modes of direct connection to users and agent distribution, which will make orders online and directly connect to users at a more transparent price; offline, it will realize experience and delivery services, and will set up direct user connection experience stores in Shanghai and other cities , introducing new user experience and service standards, etc.

Through new integration and channel innovation, Geely’s layout in the field of fuel and new energy will become clearer.

Summary: In 2022, the cumulative sales volume of Geely Automobile will be 1,432,988 units, a year-on-year increase of 8%. The production and sales volume has exceeded one million units for 6 consecutive years, of which the annual sales volume of new energy products is 328,727 units. The clarion call for the proportion of sales has also sounded. In the next two years, Geely Galaxy will launch a total of 7 new energy and pure electric products. After experiencing geometry and extreme krypton, can Geely push Geely Galaxy to a higher-end new energy vehicle? camp? Still need to wait and see.