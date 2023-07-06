Loongson’s Binary Translation and Printing Technology Revolutionizes Xinchuang Computer’s “Peripheral Recycling”

Loongson Binary Translation and Printing Technology Solve the Problem of Xinchuang Computer’s “Peripheral Recycling”

For a long time, the problem of “using old peripherals” has restricted the promotion of Xinchuang Computer. Due to the lack of drivers for many printer models in the Linux operating system, many printers cannot be used on the X86/Linux and ARM/Linux platforms.

In 2023, Loongson Zhongke will launch the “Godson Printing Driver Engine” product solution, and put it on the App Store of Tongxin UOS operating system and Kirin operating system. The Loongson print driver engine starts from the actual needs and has the courage to solve the pain points of users. Through unremitting innovation work, a variety of printing models have been successfully run on Loongson computers, and the LoongArch desktop office ecology has partially surpassed X86/Linux and ARM/Linux.

“Loongson Printing Driver Engine” is a characteristic software developed by Loongson Zhongke. It is used to directly connect and use printer devices on LoongArch desktop terminals. It supports domestic and foreign mainstream printer models, 48 ​​brands such as HP, Canon, Lenovo, and Pantum, with built-in drivers. The number of supported printer products has increased to 6049 models, and the pass rate of printer reuse exceeds 95%.

Currently applied cases:

Case number one:

The Canon LBP6200d printer of a unit in Jilin could not find the driver on the X86/Linux and ARM/Linux platforms, and it had been idle for a long time. Using the Godson print driver engine, it can be installed and printed normally on the Loongson 3A5000 terminal with good results.

Case number two:

The Canon LBP3300 printer of a unit in Guangxi cannot find the driver on the X86/Linux and ARM/Linux platforms. Using the Godson print driver engine, it can be installed and printed normally on the Loongson 3A5000 terminal with good results.

Case number three:

The Panasonic KX-MB2033CN printer of a unit in Zhejiang cannot find the driver on the X86/Linux and ARM/Linux platforms. Using the Godson print driver engine, it can be installed and printed normally on the Loongson 3A5000 terminal with good results.

Case number four:

A certain unit in Guizhou tested the Loongson printing drive engine, and selected 34 types of printers that were actually used, 33 of which could be used normally on the Loongson computer, and the test pass rate reached 97%.

