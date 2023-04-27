Lorenzo Pavolini recalls his grandfather. Alessandro, fascist hierarch. But…

New Topics, where he works, postpones the Literary Prize for a year and infuriates readers

“It wasn’t a party for everyone. We spent it in the wild silence of the Abruzzo mountains. It was the day of reticence. I would only find out in middle school, in the history textbook, who my father’s father had been, and the real reason why he never showed up for school. He hadn’t simply “died in the war”. Here is his corpse, his arms dangling, the rope around his boots, his surname in capital letters on the shelter of Piazzale Loreto »

Thus begins the article that Lorenzo Pavolini has published on Post on April 24 about the Liberation Day.

We read about him that he is the deputy director of New Topicswrites on Post by Luca Sofri and is a “theater supporter”, a job that is not known what it is, in fact it appears only associated with his name.

But above all Lorenzo Pavolini is the nephew of the fascist hierarch Alessandro Pavolini.

Grandfather Alessandro, born in Florence, was the son of Paolo Emilio Pavolini from Livorno and a learned university professor of Sanskrit.

Alessandro too soon began to take an interest in culture but, at the same time, he let himself be seduced by politics and in 1920 he joined the Fasci Italiani di Combattimento of Florence and marched on Rome, where he studied law. From a young age he proved to be an intransigent defender of fascist orthodoxy even against the “official bundle”. In 1929 we find him provincial secretary of the PNF of Florence. At the same time he cultivated literary interests and founded the well-known literary magazine The Bargello who collaborated with Solariaalso founded in Florence by the communist Alberto Carocci who he later founded with Alberto Moravia in 1953 New Topicswhere Pavolini Jr works.

See the twists of fate.

Deputy in 1934, together a Giuseppe Bottai conceived the famous Littorali of culture and art and became a journalist at Corriere della Sera. In Rome he met Galeazzo Ciano and became his friend. During the Ethiopian War Ciano and Pavolini were part of the Disperata, a bombing squadron and this cemented their friendship.

Thanks to Ciano – who protected him – he made a career and in 1939 he was Minister of Popular Culture (from the suggestive and perhaps ironic name of MinCulPop). He then lost his ministerial post in a reshuffle wanted by Mussolini and was appointed director of The messenger From Rome.

The turning point on 25 July 1943 after the distrust of the Grand Council and the arrest of the Duce. Pavolini sheltered the family from a friend and then went to Germany to fight with the Germans, departing under Teutonic diplomatic protection from Ciampino airport.

Subscribe to the newsletter

