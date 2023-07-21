Los Angeles Store Sells Winning Ticket for $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot

Title: Los Angeles Resident Claims $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot, Local Store Receives $1 Million

Subtitle: Las Palmitas Mini Market sells winning ticket in historic Powerball draw

Los Angeles, USA – A resident of Los Angeles has become an overnight millionaire after winning the massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning ticket, sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market located in downtown Los Angeles, marks the sixth-largest prize in US lottery history and is the third largest in Powerball history.

The lucky numbers drawn on Wednesday were 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, with the red Powerball number being 24. The Power Play option chosen for the ticket was x2, increasing the overall winnings. The identity of the new millionaire, however, remains unknown.

The owner of Las Palmitas Mini Market, Navor Herrera, received unexpected news of his own when he was presented with a check for $1 million. Located at the corner of 12th and Wall streets in downtown Los Angeles, the small supermarket caters primarily to regular customers from the local area.

Herrera, who hails from Chiapas, expressed his surprise and excitement, stating, “It’s a big surprise for us. We are trying to assimilate the news because it is great news, and not everyone can bear it. Imagine the person who earned it.”

While there was no significant increase in the number of ticket purchases at the store, Herrera mentioned that his loyal customers were the ones who consistently bought tickets. After years of serving his community and selling tickets as high as $106,000 in the past, Herrera sees this windfall as an opportunity to expand the store and further contribute to the neighborhood.

Speculation and excitement have been building as to who the lucky winner might be. One woman claimed she held the winning ticket but quickly left the scene without providing further details. Rick Herrera, district supervisor for the California Lottery, emphasized that the Powerball winner has up to one year to come forward and claim their prize. The winner’s identity can remain undisclosed, and they only need to communicate with the lottery officials privately.

The highest Powerball jackpot in US history occurred on November 7, 2022, with a staggering amount of $2.04 billion. Edwin Castro, the winner of that record-breaking prize, was revealed earlier this year after months of speculation.

As the Los Angeles community eagerly awaits the unveiling of their newest millionaire, this remarkable win serves as a reminder of the life-changing possibilities that lotteries can bring and offers hope to aspiring winners across the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

