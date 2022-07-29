Home Business Losing 420 million but investing 6 billion to enter lithium battery Baoming Technology cross-border gambling caused controversy
Business

Losing 420 million but investing 6 billion to enter lithium battery Baoming Technology cross-border gambling caused controversy

by admin
Losing 420 million but investing 6 billion to enter lithium battery Baoming Technology cross-border gambling caused controversy

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-07-29 15:24:22

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

With no funds, no technology, no talents and no equipment, Baoming Technology, an LED industry enterprise, has made a big gamble in the field of lithium batteries. On the evening of July 27, Baoming Technology announced that the company’s board of directors reviewed and approved the relevant proposal to invest in the construction of a lithium battery composite copper foil production base, with an investment of 6 billion yuan. Perhaps stimulated by cross-border news, Baoming Technology‘s share price has doubled since mid-June this year. However, for cross-border lithium battery composite copper foil, the market questioned that Baoming Technology is “telling a story” and “painting a big cake”.

Losing 420 million but investing 6 billion to enter lithium battery Baoming Technology cross-border gambling caused controversy

With no funds, no technology, no talents and no equipment, Baoming Technology, an LED industry enterprise, has made a big gamble in the field of lithium batteries. On the evening of July 27, Baoming Technology announced that the company’s board of directors reviewed and approved the relevant proposal to invest in the construction of a lithium battery composite copper foil production base, with an investment of 6 billion yuan. Perhaps stimulated by cross-border news, Baoming Technology‘s share price has doubled since mid-June this year. However, for cross-border lithium battery composite copper foil, the market questioned that Baoming Technology is “telling a story” and “painting a big cake”.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  IQiyi’s difficulties and Gong Yu’s: Q2 continues to lose money and stock price hits new lows

You may also like

Warner Bros. Discovery, the new team in the...

Wall Street opens higher pushed by Amazon and...

U.S. GDP continues to shrink in the second...

Farmindustria: public spending on drugs under control, no...

Intesa SanPaolo: earnings beat estimates, shareholders reassured on...

Accelerating the cutting of Jack Ma will give...

Wind power, the government unlocks 11 plants in...

Gas, turning point of Arera: from October the...

Air conditioning is a disaster for the environment,...

Agreement for the green light to the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy