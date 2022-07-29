Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,



First Financial 2022-07-29 15:24:22 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

With no funds, no technology, no talents and no equipment, Baoming Technology, an LED industry enterprise, has made a big gamble in the field of lithium batteries. On the evening of July 27, Baoming Technology announced that the company’s board of directors reviewed and approved the relevant proposal to invest in the construction of a lithium battery composite copper foil production base, with an investment of 6 billion yuan. Perhaps stimulated by cross-border news, Baoming Technology‘s share price has doubled since mid-June this year. However, for cross-border lithium battery composite copper foil, the market questioned that Baoming Technology is “telling a story” and “painting a big cake”.

Losing 420 million but investing 6 billion to enter lithium battery Baoming Technology cross-border gambling caused controversy