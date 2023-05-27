Home » Losing love, but not the ratings: Massimo Ranieri star performer on TV
Losing love, but not the ratings: Massimo Ranieri star performer on TV

by admin
Losing love, but not the ratings: Massimo Ranieri star performer on TV

Listen to TV yesterday May 26, prime time

The debut of “All dreams still in flight” with Massimo Ranieri on Rai1 conquered yesterday’s prime time ratings with 3,185,000 viewers and a 21.1% share.

Listen to TV yesterday May 26, “Ricomincio da me” and “Quarto Grado” on the podium

Your Channel5 “I’m starting over” obtained 1,723,000 viewers and 10.8%, while third place went to “Fourth Degree” which on Retequattro recorded 1,162,000 viewers and an 8.4% share.

Read also: Listen to TV yesterday 25 May 2023, Del Debbio slaps Formigli. The rhetoric of the left is tired

Listen TV yesterday May 26, the film “The Transporter Legacy” totals over a million viewers

Just off the Italia1 podium that with ‘The Transporter Legacy’ totaled 1,086,000 viewers and a 6.1% share, while on Rai2 ‘The Good Doctor’ gathered 854,000 equal to 4.8% and La7 with ‘Propaganda Live’ 849,000 with 6.5%.

TV listening yesterday May 26, “The traitor” on Rai 3 makes 5.1%

Su Rai3 ‘The Traitor’ was watched by 812,000 viewers equal to 5.1% while ‘I Migliori Fratelli di Crozza’ on Nove won 539,000 viewers and 3.1%. Tv8 closes yesterday’s prime time ranking with ‘Celebrity Chef’, which involved 322,000 viewers with a 2% share.

See also  Li Shufu, deputy to the National People's Congress and chairman of Geely Holding Group: Promote the application of methanol vehicles to help carbon neutrality in the transportation sector_CAIJING.COM.CN

