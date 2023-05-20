Home » Lost suitcase: influencer rushes 1.7 million followers to Air France
Business

Lost suitcase: influencer rushes 1.7 million followers to Air France

by admin
Lost suitcase: influencer rushes 1.7 million followers to Air France

Air France plane on approach.
picture alliance

Influencer Victoria Paris made a fairly public complaint against Air France for losing her suitcase.

She urged her followers to “wage war” on the airline. Her 1.7million TikTok followers heeded the call, flooding the airline’s social media comments with comments.

On the same day that she mobilized her fans, Air France contacted Paris and let them know she had found her bags and sent them back.

When a airline Losing your luggage usually leads to a week-long process to get your stuff back unless you’re an influencer and you have 1.7 million TikTok-Follower.

In April, 24-year-old Victoria Paris decided to “wage war” on Air France after the airline lost her suitcase on a trip from her home in Los Angeles to Portugal.

“So we make war on them”

After slamming the incident on her social media pages, Paris instructed her followers to ignore the comments airline to flood. “@airfrance lost my bags so we are at war with them. Time to shake up her comments section,” her caption read.

Her nearly two million followers on TikTok and Instagram heeded the call, flooding the company’s comments on social media.

read too

This is how customers on Amazon are deceived with counterfeit Prime products

“Where are Victoria’s bags?? WE WANT ANSWERS,” commented one user. “Stop holding Victoria’s bags hostage,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, Paris complained that without her suitcase she had no clothes for her trip to Lisbon. In a TikTok video, she said that a Apple AirTag showed the baggage was in France while she was in Portugal.

The same day she made the public complaint, Paris posted a follow-up video showing Air France found her bag and sent it to her. “They say bullying doesn’t work, but after thousands of comments on Air France’s Instagram and TikTok (pages), the bags are coming back to mom,” Paris said.

read too

business/fliegen-mit-mini-bar-vier-neue-ideen-fuer-flugzeugkabinen/”>

Minibar and neon light: These four concepts for new aircraft cabins want to revolutionize flying

After the incident was resolved, she asked her followers to leave thank-you notes for the airline, and they followed again. “Thank you for returning our Queen’s luggage <3," one commenter wrote under an Instagram post.

Air France did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the incident. Paris isn’t the first public figure to have tried to publicly pressure an airline to return its lost luggage. Poker player Steve O’Dwyer criticized Lufthansa on Twitter and during a live broadcast after his luggage went missing for 72 hours.

“You messed with the wrong passenger and now I’m determined to badmouth @lufthansa every chance I get,” he wrote on Twitter.

The text was translated from English by Tristan Filges. You read the original here.

See also  Brembo doubles its profit in the first quarter

You may also like

Turkish voters in Germany go to the polls...

Pensions increases: exceptional revaluations for retirees. Here’s how...

The service reform of the whole life cycle...

Private leasing under 100 euros: These 3 deals...

3D printed wrist prosthesis, new mother avoids amputation...

Zelenskyy arrived in Japan for G7 summit

The critical minerals of the energy transition

Are the bank failures over yet?U.S. Treasury Secretary...

Funny video: Flight attendant makes passengers laugh

The fruit juice factory is haywire, the Trebbiano...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy