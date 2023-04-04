Also on April 5th, 2023 there is again the chance to win the main prize. If you have ticked the right boxes for this Wednesday, you can win up to 1 million euros. You can read all information about the drawing of the lottery numbers, the winning numbers and jackpot amounts in the lottery on Wednesday here at news.de.

Lotto numbers on April 5th, 2023: The current winning numbers from Lotto on Wednesday

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Wednesday lottery drawing, April 5th, 2023, in the live stream and on TV

At 6:25 p.m. sharp, you can catch the current draw lottery numbers in the Lotto on Wednesday on lotto.de for free in the live stream. The lottery drawing has not been broadcast live on television for a long time. At 18:55 the winning numbers reported on TV on ZDF. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Lotto on Wednesday: odds of winning on April 5th, 2023

In the lottery on Wednesday, you win the main prize if you match seven numbers. Six lottery numbers between 1 and 49 can be ticked in up to 12 betting fields on your lottery ticket. For this you need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. This week is the Jackpot at 1 million euros. The chance of having seven correct lottery numbers in Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

Lotto 6aus49: When is the last submission possible?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also type your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

Federal State Wednesdays Saturdays Eurojackpot Baden-Wuerttemberg 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Bayern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Berlin 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Brandenburg 5:55 p.m 6:55 p.m 6:40 p.m Bremen 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Hamburg 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 6:44 p.m Hesse 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:30 p.m Lower Saxony 6:00 p.m 6:30 p.m 6:50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 7:00 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Saarland 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Saxony 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:15 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Thuringia 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

Lottery costs in the game 6aus49, game 77 and Super 6

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How do I get my lottery win?

Small amounts can be paid out in cash at the lottery acceptance point. The maximum amount that can be paid out depends on the state.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 euros

Bavaria 2,500 euros

Berlin 500 euros

Brandenburg 500 Euro

Bremen 1,000 euros

Hamburg 1,000 euros

Hesse 5,000 euros

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 euros

Lower Saxony 500 euros

North Rhine-Westphalia 500 euros

Rhineland-Palatinate 1,000 euros

Saarland 500 Euro

Saxony 1,000 euros

Saxony-Anhalt 1,000 euros

Schleswig-Holstein 1,000 euros

Thuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. +++

