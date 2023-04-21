Lotto on Saturday: Drawing of the lottery numbers on April 22, 2023 for 17 million euros

Anyone who plays the lottery again this Saturday, April 22, 2023, has the opportunity to win 17 million euros. All information about drawing the lottery numbers, the winning numbers and jackpot amounts in the lottery on Saturday can be found here at news.de.

The current lottery numbers from Lotto on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023:

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Join now and hope for a big win in the next lottery draw!

Saturday drawing of the lottery numbers, April 22, 2023, online, in the live stream and on TV

The free live stream on Lotto.de always starts at exactly 7:25 p.m. for the Saturday draw. The lottery drawing has not been broadcast live on television for a long time. However, ARD reports the at 7:55 p.m winning numbers on TV. You’ll find out lottery numbers but also always here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or in your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Lotto on Saturday: jackpot and odds of winning on 04/22/2023

With the lottery on Saturday you win the main prize in the first prize category, i.e. if you type seven numbers correctly. Six lottery numbers between 1 and 49 can be marked on the lottery ticket. For this you need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. The Jackpot attracts this week with 17 million euros. The chance of winning the Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

Worth knowing about the lottery: What chance does my zodiac sign have of winning the lottery?

When is the closing date for Lotto 6aus49 on Saturday?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also type your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

Federal State Wednesdays Saturdays Eurojackpot Baden-Wuerttemberg 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Bayern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Berlin 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Brandenburg 5:55 p.m 6:55 p.m 6:40 p.m Bremen 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Hamburg 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 6:44 p.m Hesse 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:30 p.m Lower Saxony 6:00 p.m 6:30 p.m 6:50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 7:00 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Saarland 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Saxony 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:15 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Thuringia 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

Lottery costs in the game 6aus49, game 77 and Super 6

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How do I get my money if I win the lottery?

Small amounts can be paid out in cash at the lottery acceptance point. The possible payout amount varies from state to state.

What else is interesting: From what amount is the lottery jackpot paid out in any case?

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 euros

Bavaria 2,500 euros

Berlin 500 euros

Brandenburg 500 Euro

Bremen 1,000 euros

Hamburg 1,000 euros

Hesse 5,000 euros

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 euros

Lower Saxony 500 euros

North Rhine-Westphalia 500 euros

Rhineland-Palatinate 1,000 euros

Saarland 500 Euro

Saxony 1,000 euros

Saxony-Anhalt 1,000 euros

Schleswig-Holstein 1,000 euros

Thuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

Read here at news.de: Collection deadlines and unclaimed lottery winnings

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from Lotto.de. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected]news.de. +++

+++ Play the lottery – but with responsibility: Participation from the age of 18. gambling can be addictive. More info at www.spielen-mit-verantwortung.de or on the free hotline 0800 137 27 00. +++ Follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de