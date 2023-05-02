Lotto on Wednesday: | news.de

The drawing of the lottery numbers is coming up and this Wednesday is in the jackpot. You can read all the information about drawing the lottery numbers on Wednesday, current winning numbers and odds, including Game 77 and Super 6, here at news.de.

Lottery numbers on May 3rd, 2023: The winning numbers in the lottery on Wednesday

Lotto 6aus49: is still being determined

super number: is still being determined

Spiel 77: is still being determined

Super 6: is still being determined

(All information is subject to change. Source: lotto.de)

Drawing of the lottery numbers on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023, in live stream and on TV

The Lotto.de live stream always starts at exactly 6:25 p.m. for the Wednesday draw. A live draw of the lottery numbers it hasn’t been on TV for a long time. From 18:55 the winning numbers presented on TV on ZDF. However, you can always find out the lottery numbers here at news.de, in teletext (ARD page 582, ZDF page 564) or at your lottery acceptance point. Lottery odds will be published the next business day.

Jackpot and odds of winning on Wednesday 05/03/2023

To at Lotto on Wednesday the Jackpot dust, you have to type seven correct winning numbers. Six numbers between 1 and 49 can be ticked in up to 12 betting fields on your ticket. You also need the super number. This is selected from the numbers 0 to 9 and is already printed on the ticket. . The probability of winning the Lotto 6aus49 is 1 in 140 million. The respective jackpot amount results from the actual stakes.

Lotto 6aus49: When is the acceptance deadline?

The acceptance deadline usually ends at 6 p.m. for the Wednesday drawing and at 7 p.m. for the Saturday drawing. The exact times are regulated differently in the federal states. The lottery ticket can be handed in at any lottery acceptance point. You can also type your lottery numbers at state-certified online providers until shortly before the draw.

Federal State Wednesdays Saturdays Eurojackpot Baden-Wuerttemberg 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Bayern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Berlin 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Brandenburg 5:55 p.m 6:55 p.m 6:40 p.m Bremen 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Hamburg 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 6:44 p.m Hesse 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Mecklenburg-Vorpommern 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:30 p.m Lower Saxony 6:00 p.m 6:30 p.m 6:50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia 5:59 p.m 6:59 p.m 7:00 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Saarland 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Saxony 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:15 p.m Saxony-Anhalt 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m Schleswig-Holstein 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 6:45 p.m Thuringia 6:00 p.m 7:00 p.m 7:00 p.m

Costs and fees for lottery games 6aus49, Spiel 77 and Super 6

You can place a total of 12 bets on one ticket. Each tip costs 1.20 euros. Lottery costs have increased since September 23, 2020, but the possible winnings in the top two prize categories have also increased significantly. The jackpot in the top two prize categories can grow to up to 45 million euros. In addition to the cost per tip field, a service fee is also charged. This varies in the federal states, but is a maximum of 60 cents. With the cheapest online provider, it only costs 20 cents. To participate in the additional lotteries, you pay EUR 2.50 (Spiel 77) and EUR 1.25 (Super 6).

How do I get my money if I win the lottery?

Small amounts can be paid out directly at the lottery acceptance point. The possible payout amount varies from state to state.

Cash payment per federal state:

Baden-Württemberg 1,000 euros

Bavaria 2,500 euros

Berlin 500 euros

Brandenburg 500 Euro

Bremen 1,000 euros

Hamburg 1,000 euros

Hesse 5,000 euros

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania 500 euros

Lower Saxony 500 euros

North Rhine-Westphalia 500 euros

Rhineland-Palatinate 1,000 euros

Saarland 500 Euro

Saxony 1,000 euros

Saxony-Anhalt 1,000 euros

Schleswig-Holstein 1,000 euros

Thuringia 1,000 euros

Higher winnings are only transferred to the account. For this purpose, there are central prize request forms in the lottery acceptance points, which can also be handed in there directly. The form can also be sent directly to the responsible class lottery in the federal state. The address is on the back of the lottery ticket.

Worth knowing about the lottery: Collection deadlines and unclaimed lottery winnings

