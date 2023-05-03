Home » Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari. Declining debut (-8%) – FinanzaOnline
Business

Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari. Declining debut (-8%) – FinanzaOnline

by admin
Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari. Declining debut (-8%) – FinanzaOnline

Lottomatica, the largest Italian gambling operator today landed in Piazza Affari. After an opening that dropped below the IPO price (8.4 euros) a 7,98 euro per share, after reaching an intraday low of 7.95 euros per share, the stock closed the first session down dell’8% a 8,2 euro for action.

Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari

The company’s listing represents the third admission of 2023 on Euronext Milan and brings the number of companies listed on the main list of Piazza Affari to 221. That of Lottomatica, the largest Italian operator in the gambling market and one of the major players in Europe.

But that’s not all, Lottomatica is also there first IPO in Europe for capital raised in 2023, with 600 million of euros collected during the placement phase and up to 690 million euros to be collected in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option. The floating upon admission is 26.5% and the capitalization market value at the IPO is equal to 2.265 million euro.

“It is the biggest IPO of 2023 in Europe”, commented the CEO of Borsa Italiana, Fabricius Head. It is the third admission since the beginning of the year to Euronext Milan: there are 221 companies currently present on this market.

CEO Angelozzi: “the listing is a success”

“We are very happy with this result – commented the CEO William Angelozzi – This is the largest IPO in Italy in the last 18 months. Today a new phase is opening for the growth of our group, which will be able to count on an even stronger balance sheet and additional investors to accompany its future development programmes. The fact that more than 85% of the new capital comes from foreign institutional investorswith a high quality book, is the confirmation of the international interest in the country system and its regulated sectors”.

See also  Rimini, discos in alarm for energy rationing

“We are very happy to list Lottomatica Group on Euronext Milan after about 3 years from the initial investment”, declared the president, Andrea Moneta.“Thanks to an excellent work by the management and all the people of the group, since then the company has grown more than 3 times in terms of EBITDA, both through organic growth and through acquisitions.

You may also like

Interactive Brokers, Is It Worth It? Commissions, Opinions...

Ita-Lufthansa, we fly. Close agreement. Spohr: “It’s not...

US Federal Reserve raises interest rates to 5.0...

Egm, Re Inox to the rescue of orphan...

Bluetooth tracking: Apple and Google against stalking

Increase of 160 euros for the 5,000 workers...

FIH’s loss in the first quarter increased by...

Gas goes down, bill goes up. Arera: +22.4%...

In the event of bankruptcy – payment of...

Work, employment growth in March: +297 thousand in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy