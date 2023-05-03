Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari. Declining debut (-8%) – FinanzaOnline

Lottomatica, the largest Italian gambling operator today landed in Piazza Affari. After an opening that dropped below the IPO price (8.4 euros) a 7,98 euro per share, after reaching an intraday low of 7.95 euros per share, the stock closed the first session down dell’8% a 8,2 euro for action.

Lottomatica arrives at Piazza Affari

The company’s listing represents the third admission of 2023 on Euronext Milan and brings the number of companies listed on the main list of Piazza Affari to 221. That of Lottomatica, the largest Italian operator in the gambling market and one of the major players in Europe.

But that’s not all, Lottomatica is also there first IPO in Europe for capital raised in 2023, with 600 million of euros collected during the placement phase and up to 690 million euros to be collected in the event of full exercise of the over-allotment option. The floating upon admission is 26.5% and the capitalization market value at the IPO is equal to 2.265 million euro.

“It is the biggest IPO of 2023 in Europe”, commented the CEO of Borsa Italiana, Fabricius Head. It is the third admission since the beginning of the year to Euronext Milan: there are 221 companies currently present on this market.

CEO Angelozzi: “the listing is a success”

“We are very happy with this result – commented the CEO William Angelozzi – This is the largest IPO in Italy in the last 18 months. Today a new phase is opening for the growth of our group, which will be able to count on an even stronger balance sheet and additional investors to accompany its future development programmes. The fact that more than 85% of the new capital comes from foreign institutional investorswith a high quality book, is the confirmation of the international interest in the country system and its regulated sectors”.

“We are very happy to list Lottomatica Group on Euronext Milan after about 3 years from the initial investment”, declared the president, Andrea Moneta.“Thanks to an excellent work by the management and all the people of the group, since then the company has grown more than 3 times in terms of EBITDA, both through organic growth and through acquisitions.