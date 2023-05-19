Home » Lottomatica, bonds for 1.1 billion. Maximum yield at 7.1%
Lottomaticathe first group in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Italy and one of the major players at European level, announced the pricing of two bonds. The total amount is 1.115 billion euros. The yield is set at 7.125% for the fixed rate tranchefor an amount of 565 million euros, and at 412.5 basis points on the Euribor for the floating rate tranche, from 550 million euros. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the gross proceeds will be deposited in a escrow account. The bonds will mature on June 1, 2028.

Upon release of proceeds from the escrow account, the proceeds will be used, along with available cash, to finance the repayment of 200 million euro outstanding nominal amount of floating rate senior guaranteed bonds maturing in 2025, of 340 million euro of senior guaranteed bonds at a fixed rate of 6.25% maturing in 2025 and €575 million of 5.125% fixed-rate senior covered bonds maturing in 2025. (Teleborsa)

