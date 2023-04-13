Lottomatica is listed on the Stock Exchange

(Teleborsa) – Lottomaticathe first group in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Italy and one of the major players in Europe, has announced its intention to proceed with the listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Milanafter having announced the project in recent months and obtained the go-ahead from the partners.

The free float necessary for the listing will derive from an offer reserved exclusively for qualified investors. It is expected that the offer will consist of newly issued ordinary shares deriving from a capital increase with the exclusion of the option right and, existing common stock offered for sale from Gamma Topco S.à rl (selling shareholder)

The total number of shares covered, in addition to the other terms and conditions, will be determined close to thelaunch of the offer scheduled for the end of April 2023compatibly with market conditions and subject to the release of the provision for admission to listing by Borsa Italiana as well as the release of the authorization to publish the prospectus by Consob.

Capital increase of 425 million

It is expected that thecapital increasewhich constitutes the primary component of the offer, will be equal to 425 million euros, with the proceeds to be used to implement the strategic plan and deleverage. Following the offer, pro forma net debt for the capital increase is expected to be approximately €1.29 billion, equivalent to 2.4x Run-rate Adjusted EBITDA for the period of twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

Furthermore, on April 12, 2023, Lottomatica received the commitment from Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, UniCredit, Mediobanca, BNP Paribas, Banco BPM to sign a bridging loan agreement. The bridging loan agreement, once entered into, will provide a line of credit for a total amount up to 1.1 billion eurosconsisting of a term credit line for a total amount of up to 600 million euros and a term credit line for a total amount of up to 500 million euros.

Revenues for the first quarter

Lottomatica also communicated that it has registered revenues between 421 and 423 million euros in the period of three months ended 31 March 2023, an increase of 19-20% compared to the same period in 2022. TheAdjusted EBITDA was approximately 155-156 million euros, with an increase of 24 to 25% compared to the same period of 2022. As already communicated, the group expects to achieve revenues of 1,570-1,670 million euros in 2023 and an Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 550-570 million euros.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UniCredit act as joint global coordinators e joint bookrunners in the listing, Apollo Capital Solutions, Banca Akros, BNP Paribas and Mediobanca act as joint bookrunners and Equita SIM acts as co-manager. Credit Suisse acts as financial advisor and UniCredit as listing agent.