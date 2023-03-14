Lottomatica warms up the engines for the Stock Exchange

Lottomatica warm up the engines in view of the quotation on the Stock Exchange. The first group in the gaming market authorized by the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Italy and one of the major players at European level in a note foresees a dividend pay-out pari al 30% of adjusted net profit after listing on Euronext Milan. The intention to return to Piazza Affari was made official last month and today the company reiterated that the listing and its timing will be subject to: market conditions, admission by Borsa Italiana and authorization by Consob.

Meanwhile, Lottomatica announces the numbers for the beginning of the year (January and February 2023) which show vigorous growth. In the first two months of the year, the group recorded income for bets equal to 4.8 billion euros (+33%)with a pro forma increase of 20% for the acquisition of Betflag. Those online, on the other hand, grew by 67% compared to the same period of 2022. This led to revenues of 281 million euros (+21%) – those from online betting recorded a 39% increase – while Ebitda was around 104 million euros between January and February 2023 (+27%).

As for 2023 as a whole, Lottomatica expects a turnover of between 1.57 and 1.67 billion euros and an Ebitda of between 550 and 570 million, with an Ebitda of the online sector of at least 275 million.



