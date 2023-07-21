Lotus changes (and perhaps betrays) its story with Eletre: an electric SUV with exuberant performance

Listen to the audio version of the article

Exuberant power and performance of a true supercar. Here is a summary of the first impressions of Eletre, the most heretical Lotus in history, at the antipodes of the engineering principles of Chapman, the legendary founder of the English company, now in the hands of the Chinese Geely group. In fact, Eletre is not a light two-seater but a large lithium-ion SUV

We tested the new Lotus Hyper-suv driving through the forests of Norway, the European capital of electric mobility, where the majority of cars are battery-powered and fuel costs more than in our country, precisely to discourage their use. The Emira was the last Lotus sports car with a combustion engine: the Eletre therefore assumes an even more significant value as a milestone in the transformation of the brand, which ushers in a new era.

The platform used is the unprecedented Electric Premium Platform, exclusive to Lotus, which features two electric motors, one per axle, for a total power of 450 kW (600 hp). These values ​​belong both to the basic version and to the S version, full of even more luxury equipment. The third version available, the R is instead the sportier one and reaches 675 kW (905 hp). The immediately available torque of 710 Nm (985 Nm for the R), allows acceleration from 0 to 100 in 4.5 seconds, which even drops below 3 seconds in the Eletre R.

The design introduces the aerodynamic concept of “porosity”: the car slices through the air allowing aerodynamic flows to flow under, above and around the body. The air is channeled under the front profile, emerging through outlets on the bonnet, in front of and behind the front wheel arches, behind the rear wheels and above thanks to the carbon fiber rear spoiler, which evokes the winglets of racing cars. The advantages are a reduction in aerodynamic resistance, better performance and range, while an electric rear wing with variable inclination takes care of increasing lift at high speeds.

An 800-volt, 112 kWh lithium-ion battery is located under the floor, capable of providing 600 km of range and recharging, thanks to a 350 kW charger, in just 20 minutes to 80%: 400 km in little more than the time for a coffee. It is also capable of accepting 22kW AC charging as standard.

