Lotus Eletre, behind the wheel of the electric super SUV: performance and features

Massimo comfort

The Eletre is an SUV of significant dimensions: over 5 meters long (5.1m), two meters wide (2.1m with electronic mirrors) and with a height that reaches 1.6m. This allows it to have a lot of space inside, both front and rear (it is available with four and five seats). Centrally, attention inevitably falls on the 15-inch OLED screen, and on the central console equipped with storage compartments with wireless charging function and two cup holders which, when not in use, remain flush with the surface. Lotus has chosen not to fill the console with too many commands but has found the right balance between physical buttons and digital controls. The seats are made of a fabric obtained from waste from the fashion industry, soft and shiny, 50% lighter than traditional leather, while the internal covers use premium materials. The classic mirrors can be replaced by a system of cameras viewable from displays integrated in the front. A gem is the large electrochromatic glass roof that switches from opaque to transparent in a second with a simple input on the display.

Infotainment

As far as infotainment and control of advanced functions are concerned, Eletre takes advantage of the large central display and two thin screens, placed in front of the driver and passenger. At the base there are a dual Qualcomm processor, Unreal Engine technology and the Android OS operating system but the interface was entirely developed by Lotus. Three-dimensional effects, navigation with Here maps and a truly futuristic setting make the operation original and functional at the same time. Despite being fluid and sufficiently complete, it is a young system that will necessarily need some small adjustments in the future: the English brand has wisely prepared a lot of computing power and memory to avoid any physical updates, focusing everything on Over the Air (Ota) ones .

A concert hall in the car

The Hi-Fi system deserves a separate chapter: Lotus has in fact entrusted the prestigious British brand KEF which has created a 1,380 watt system with 15 loudspeakers, some of which are exposed, and Uni-Q technology. This solution dispenses with separate tweeters and speakers, combining them into one acoustically optimized unit capable of covering the entire sound spectrum of frequencies. As if that weren’t enough, the most demanding can choose the Reference version, which integrates 23 speakers for a total of 2,160 watts with Dolby Atmos audio technology. The listening experience is truly immersive both with movie soundtracks that can be viewed in streaming, and with music recorded with this type of encoding (currently only downloadable via Tidal). However, the upgrade costs 6,700 euros, a figure that seems excessive to us, even considering that it is an SUV intended for customers with a large budget.

Ready for autonomous driving

Also in this case Lotus has been ahead of the game: thanks to the partnership with Nvidia and the redundancy of lidar, radar and video camera systems, Eletre is already set up for level 4 autonomous driving. At the moment this type of driving is not contemplated by the legislation in force (level 2 is currently active), but when this happens, an OTA update will suffice. The extensive standard equipment of the Eletre includes active air suspension, continuous damping control, torque vectoring, Lotus Intelligent Dynamic Chassis Control, 20-inch 10-spoke forged wheels, LED matrix headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Visual Park Assist, climate control four-zone, 12-way power front seats, head-up display, Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

The road test

Driving on Norwegian roads is a different experience: here most of the cars on the road are electric, it is difficult to find a dip or a hole in the asphalt and the speed limits are particularly low (on the main roads you can go a maximum of 80km /h), with a certain rigidity towards offenders. Having a 630 HP car under you and not being able to take full advantage of it was rather frustrating but it still allowed us to get an idea of ​​the driving comfort, the extreme silence and the performance this Eletre is capable of. There are five driving modes, Tour, Range, Sport and Off-Road, to which is added the fully customizable one as regards transmission, suspension and steering. The R version also has a sixth mode called Track and specifically designed for having fun on the track.

