In the week in which Ferrari launched its Purosangue, Lotus chose the Garage Italia location in Milan to preview the new Eletre, the first full electric SUV of the British manufacturer, for our country. According to the English brand, Eletre takes the soul of the latest Lotus sports car, the Emira, and the revolutionary aerodynamic performance of the all-electric Evija hypercar, reinterpreting them to create an SUV with unmatched performance. It is no coincidence that the three cars were exhibited simultaneously during the event to show the entire range on which the brand will focus for the future.

The result, however, is a car that is perhaps a little excessive, as if the Lotus designers felt obliged to amaze with “something different” from all the others. The electric engine has allowed a rather advanced driving position for this type of segment, the lines are always very streamlined with the air that “passes through the car” but the dimensions are really impressive: over 5 meters in length (5,103 mm ) for two of width (2,135 with electronic mirrors) and a height that reaches 1,630 mm.

Lotus exclusive platform

The platform is the new Electric Premium Platform architecture, exclusive to Lotus, which provides two electric motors, one per axle, for a total power of 600 hp in the basic version, with 800 V technology and a 350 kW charger that allows, in only 20 minutes, to reach a range of 400 km. On the other hand, by “filling up” the battery of over 100 kWh, the total autonomy reaches 600 km (WLTP cycle) and, in addition, it is possible to use 22 kW AC charging columns. Lotus has already announced that the SUV will also be available in two other even more powerful versions, reaching up to 700 hp. The performances are from Hyper-suv: the maximum speed exceeds 260 km / h and to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h it takes less than 3 seconds.

Internally hi-tech

The interiors amaze with technology, refinement and original design: few physical buttons and a dashboard characterized by two symmetrical displays just three centimeters high that leave space in the center for the 15-inch OLED touch screen with variable inclination. Despite the size, and also thanks to the head up display (standard), the space on the super tapered dashboard is sufficient to provide information relating to driving and music selection. The seats are made of a fabric that is 50% lighter than traditional leather while the interior covers use premium materials. The mirrors can be replaced by a system of cameras viewable from displays integrated in the front windows, while a smartphone app allows owners to access driving records, know the status of the vehicle and its charge, and activate other functions remotely. .

An audiophile system

For the audio system, Lotus has relied on the prestigious British brand KEF: the system has a power of 1,380 watts with 15 speakers, some of which are visible, and Uni-Q technology with surround sound. The Uni-Q solution forgoes separate tweeters and loudspeakers, combining them into a single acoustically optimized unit capable of covering the entire sound spectrum of frequencies. The most demanding can even upgrade to the Reference version, a 2160-watt 23-speaker system with Uni-Q and 3D surround sound technology. KEF Reference utilizes an innovative speaker design that utilizes dual force-canceling dual drivers, with concentrically arranged and overlapping voice coils, allowing for high-end performance and a marked reduction in speaker size.