Big changes at the top of the Lvmh fashion and luxury group. Peter Beccari, at the helm of Christian Dior Couture since 2018, becomes president and CEO of Louis Vuitton. This was announced by Lvmh, highlighting that the Italian Beccari, 55, takes the place of Michael Burke, who will assume new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnaultpresident and chief executive officer of the group.

His daughter Delphine Arnault, 47, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton since 2013, will instead take over from Beccari, becoming president and general manager of Christian Dior Couture. «The appointment of Delphine Arnault marks the continuity of a path of excellence in fashion and leather goods – was the father’s comment -. Under his leadership, the desirability of the products progressed significantly, allowing the brand to break all records. Her sharp eye and incomparable experience will make her decisive in continuing the development of Christian Dior ».

The businessman’s five children already work in the Lvmh group: in addition to Delphine, Antoine, the eldest son, was appointed CEO of the Christian Dior Se holding company last December, which controls Lvmh, as well as vice chairman of the board of directors of the holding. He is also CEO of Berluti, chairman of Loro Piana, director of image and environment of the LVMH group and director of LVMH. Alexandre Arnault is Executive Vice President of Tiffany Jewelry. Frederic is CEO of Tag Heuer and Jean is director of marketing and watch development at Louis Vuitton.

Delphine Arnault (afp)

Regarding Beccari, Arnault underlined the «exceptional work in the last five years. There is no doubt that it will lead Louis Vuitton to even greater success». From Arnault thanks also to Michael Burke: «He has piloted the extraordinary success of Louis Vuitton over the past ten years. He has done an amazing job developing this exceptional home. He widened the gap with competitors and made Louis Vuitton’s legacy shine by making it a part of modernity. The cultural strength of Louis Vuitton has been fully affirmed. Michael – continues the note – attracted highly talented designers and teams and brought them into the world of Vuitton. In addition to Louis Vuitton, he was able to successfully support the integration of Tiffany into the Group. I am delighted that Michael can continue to help our companies benefit, together with me, from his experience and his talent ».

Charles DelapalmeExecutive Vice President of Christian Dior Couture and Head of Commercial Activities since 2018, is appointed Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior Couture.

Stephane Bianchipresident and chief executive officer of the watches and jewelery division, will also oversee the maison Tiffany and Repossi, which become part of the division of the Lvmh group.