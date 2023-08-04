Louisiana Woman Files Lawsuit Against Manufacturers of Ozempic and Mounjaro, Claims Serious Injuries

Louisiana Woman Files Lawsuit Against Drug Makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly Over Alleged Serious Injuries from Weight Loss Medications

(CNN) – A Louisiana woman has filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, claiming she suffered serious injuries from using their weight loss medications, Ozempic and Mounjaro, which are also prescribed for diabetes control. The lawsuit alleges that the companies failed to warn about the risk of severe gastrointestinal events associated with the drugs.

Jaclyn Bjorklund, 44, used Ozempic for over a year before switching to Mounjaro in July 2023, according to her lawyers. The claim states that Bjorklund experienced severe vomiting, stomach pain, gastrointestinal heartburn, and required hospitalization multiple times, including emergency room visits. She also lost teeth due to excessive vomiting and had to take additional medication to relieve her symptoms. The lawsuit asserts that both Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly were aware of the link between GLP-1 receptor agonists, the drugs’ active ingredients, and gastrointestinal problems such as gastroparesis and gastroenteritis.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages to cover Bjorklund’s past and future pain and suffering, medical expenses, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

Ozempic, Mounjaro, and another weight loss drug called Wegovy all use the same active ingredient, semaglutide. These drugs mimic a hormone produced naturally by the body, GLP-1, which slows down the passage of food through the stomach, helping individuals feel full for longer. CNN has previously reported on warnings from patients and doctors regarding side effects such as gastroparesis after using Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss or diabetes treatment.

Gastroparesis is a condition characterized by stomach paralysis or slowed stomach emptying, resulting in symptoms like nausea and vomiting. The popularity of these drugs has led to a rise in reported cases of gastroparesis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of gastroparesis from the use of semaglutide and liraglutide, with some cases not recovering after discontinuation of the drugs.

The prescribing information for Ozempic and Mounjaro lists vomiting and abdominal pain as potential adverse effects. However, it is not mentioned whether Bjorklund was diagnosed with gastroparesis. Both drugs can delay gastric emptying, affecting the absorption of other medications.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly have responded to concerns about gastroparesis prior to the lawsuit, emphasizing that gastrointestinal side effects are known risks of the GLP-1 class and that symptoms such as delayed gastric emptying, nausea, and vomiting are listed as side effects. Patient safety is a top priority for both companies, and they are committed to monitoring, evaluating, and reporting safety information.

CNN has reached out to Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly for comment on the lawsuit.

