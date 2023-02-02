Love fans! Netizens placed more than 10,000 orders for Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 4:00 in the morning: bluntly “buy early and enjoy early”

In the early hours of this morning, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was officially released. The phone is accepting reservations at the Samsung Mall, and the starting price for early adopters is 9,499 yuan.

On Baidu Tieba, a netizen posted his Galaxy S23 Ultra order at 4:00 a.m. today.This netizen bought the 12GB+512GB Yourou White version.The payment fee is 11199 yuan.He said: “Buy early and enjoy early, buy late and enjoy discounts.”

Compared with the previous generation Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not only a performance upgrade this time, but alsoAnother major change is that the entire series is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon platform as standard, and there is no Exynos version.

This time, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with an exclusive customized version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8. Its CPU frequency reaches 3.36GHz, which is higher than the 3.2GHz standard version, and the GPU frequency is 719MHz, which is also higher than the standard version’s 680MHz.

In addition, the Galaxy S23 Ultra uses a 6.8-inch micro-curved OLED screen with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, a front-facing 12-megapixel camera, a rear-facing main camera of 200 million pixels, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 10-megapixel 3x telephoto and a 10-megapixel 10,000 periscope telephoto, supports OIS optical image stabilization, and the battery is 5000mAh.