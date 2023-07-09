Love Soul Beautiful Stay: A Unique Alternative to Airbnb for an Authentic Experience

Title: Love Soul Beautiful Stay: A Unique Hostel Experience in Luquillo

Subtitle: Owners of Love Soul Beautiful Stay go above and beyond to provide guests with a warm and personalized stay experience in Luquillo, Puerto Rico.

[Date], [Location] – In a market dominated by seasonal rentals like Airbnb, Love Soul Beautiful Stay stands out by offering a distinct and intimate experience to its guests. Owners Elizabeth ‘Molly’ Jones and Pedro Montañez have created a cozy atmosphere where guests can share their stay with the hosts, providing personal attention and creating a home away from home.

Situated on Veve Calzada street, in the heart of Luquillo and just a few minutes away from the picturesque La Pared beach, Love Soul Beautiful Stay is a three-story residence/lodge. The property boasts two two-bedroom apartments and one four-bedroom apartment available for rent, catering to various group sizes. With its top-floor terrace offering breathtaking ocean views, an equipped living room and kitchen, laundry room, massage room, and a gallery featuring local artwork, Love Soul Beautiful Stay offers a comprehensive range of amenities for a comfortable and memorable stay.

According to Elizabeth ‘Molly’ Jones, staying at Love Soul Beautiful Stay is “like staying at home.” The hosts go above and beyond to ensure the comfort of their guests, providing essential items such as sunscreen, towels, toiletries, tea, and coffee. “Sometimes guests come with nothing, and we offer them everything,” added Elizabeth. One of the unique advantages of staying at this hostel is the opportunity to interact with local residents who can provide guidance and recommendations on exploring the area, ensuring a memorable and safe vacation experience.

Elizabeth, originally from South Carolina, arrived in Puerto Rico a decade ago for a work assignment. She fell in love with the island’s weather and people, eventually marrying Pedro Montañez. Over the years, they started renting out apartment units in their building and expanded to the entire property. The couple is now in the process of acquiring two adjacent residences, which will allow them to expand further and create an eco-friendly hostel that can provide support to the community in the event of a natural disaster.

In addition to their dedication to their hostel and guests, Molly and Pedro are deeply involved in the local community. They initiated an effort to clean up the surrounding streets, which are mostly vacant, and are embellishing public spaces with vibrant murals. Furthermore, Molly created the ‘I Love Luquillo’ Facebook page to promote the city and provide valuable information to visitors. Through these initiatives, the couple aims to give back to the community that has become their home.

As Love Soul Beautiful Stay continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to offering an authentic and enriching experience to its guests. For more information about the hostel, interested individuals can visit their website or find them on Facebook.

Contact:

Elizabeth ‘Molly’ Jones

Love Soul Beautiful Stay

Email: [email protected]

Website: [website]

Facebook: [Facebook page]

