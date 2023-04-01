The energy transition will impact the utility sector’s earnings growth path in a way that hasn’t happened in decades. It is therefore appropriate to give a nod to the public utility sector has always been conceived as a “value” oriented sectormade up of companies with mature businesses, predictable in terms of revenues and with generous coupons.

All because they are heavily regulated by the authorities but now the business is changing shape. Over the next 10 years, electricity demand is set to grow faster than it has in the last 20, which is why the utility sector represents an investment opportunity.

The growth potential of US utilities

The White House has passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), allocating nearly $400 billion to achieve thegoal of reducing CO2 emissions. The Biden administration estimates that the IRA, along with other laws already passed, could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equal to 40% of 2005 emissions by 2030. Doing so is believed to mitigate the social costs that are implicit, both in pollution and in the ecological transition.

For example, in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuels, there are plans to create or extend tax credits for companies that produce energy from renewable resources (wind, sun, geothermal and nuclear), without imposing top-down directives, but rather trying to induce virtuous changes in the behavior of individual consumers or businesses. Furthermore, to encourage the reduction of emissions, tax incentives would be envisaged to accelerate the transition towards forms of reduction in consumption (for example in the form of more thermally efficient housing) or to promote less impactful transport, with low or no use of fossil energy.

The utility sector is therefore facing a long growth path. Many of the goals related to the energy transition will probably be achieved in 20 or 30 years and this will result in a U.S. utility earnings progress. The market currently appears to be underestimating the speed and scale of the clean energy transition, especially in the US, and the crucial role of utilities in achieving this goal.

Potential monthly premium of €1.55 with a 30% barrier

An alternative way to invest in the renewable energy sector is to use investment certificates, such as i Low Barrier Cash Collect targati BNP Paribas recently issued on the SeDeX of Borsa Italiana. These Certificates are structured on Worst Of baskets of shares and offer potential monthly premiums with a memory effect equal to a yield between 0.80% (9.60% pa) and 1.75% (21% pa). Furthermore, at maturity after three years, they guarantee protection of the nominal capital in the event of declines in the underlyings up to the barrier at maturity (which varies from 30% to 45% of the initial value).

Among the 13 new Low Barrier Cash Collects we also find the Certificate (ISIN NLBNPIT1NZ06) on the basket formed by two big American renewables such as Plug Power and Sunrun. The product offers a monthly premium with a memory effect of 1.55 euros (equal to 18.60% per year). To collect the coupon, it is sufficient for all the shares in the basket to be equal to or higher than the Premium Barrier level, set at 30% of the initial value of the respective underlyings. Furthermore, starting from the month of May, the memory effect comes into play which allows the investor to receive, on a valuation date, a cumulative premium including all previously unpaid coupons, if the conditions are met on that valuation date. conditions for receiving the prize.

Starting from September then, if on the monthly valuation dates all the shares in the basket quote at a value equal to or higher than their respective initial value, certificates expire prematurely. In this case the investor receives the nominal value (100 euros), the quarterly premium (1.55 euros) and also any previously unpaid coupons.

Great expectations from analysts

The consensus on the three titles in the basket collected by Bloomberg, which we report in the table above, is substantially positive. Almost all analysts recommend the purchase (buy) with a minority suggesting keeping the shares in the portfolio (hold) and the almost absence of selling (sell). Also, the average target price indicates that these stocks are currently appearing severely underpriced and from which analysts expect the price to more than double within the next 12 months. This type of underlying is therefore ideal for an investment through a Low Barrier Cash Collect Certificate which aims at the growth or laterality of certain securities to obtain an attractive yield at the time of early maturity.

