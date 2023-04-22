Low performance is not low performance, but how you deal with it

If you want to know what really bad performance feels like, face a teenager in a computer game! I tried it out for you and was classified at the lower end of the performance scale because this activity should correctly be called “playing a game”. If you then ask how to hold the “weird joystick”, you may be called “noob” with a look of contempt. That’s a real insult, expressing that you’re acting like an embarrassing beginner and dragging down the performance of the whole group.