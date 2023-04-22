Home » Low performance is not low performance, but how you deal with it
Business

Low performance is not low performance, but how you deal with it

by admin
Low performance is not low performance, but how you deal with it

If you want to know what really bad performance feels like, face a teenager in a computer game! I tried it out for you and was classified at the lower end of the performance scale because this activity should correctly be called “playing a game”. If you then ask how to hold the “weird joystick”, you may be called “noob” with a look of contempt. That’s a real insult, expressing that you’re acting like an embarrassing beginner and dragging down the performance of the whole group.

See also  Draghi returns on good debt and bad debt. 'With an increase in the growth rate of 1-1.25 pp it is possible to cover the cost of debt in the last two years

You may also like

Scalable Capital: Now there is up to 2500...

Lilli Gruber, Bernabè counterattacks at Otto e Mezzo:...

This company automates the management of branch real...

Population decline is fought with programming

Flat bed in economy class: which airlines offer...

Meloni, nothing but the Silk Road… Italy sends...

Braking trains more efficiently, mixing cement faster, spotting...

bondholders challenge FINMA- FinanzaOnline

Kika: Marco Kirchhof on the million dollar fraud...

Resolution 29 of 04/17/2023 – Opinion on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy