Low TV ratings, early closing for Veronica Gentili and Giuseppe Brindisi. And Mario Giordano…

Early closing for Veronica Gentili and Giuseppe Brindisi. Dagospia reports it, according to which “White area“, is “in the sights of the top for low ratings, will greet the public on Sunday 14 May after a series of episodes close to 3%, in recent weeks with La7 off without Giletti“.

White Zone in the summer version, Straight and Reverse-Quarta Repubblica continues until the end of June

“On Wednesday evening from May 31st the summer version of “Zona Bianca” (with a new management?)”, writes Dagospia. Who adds: “Brindisi and Gentili on vacation a month and a half earlier than Nicola Porro and Paolo Del Debbio”.

It’s still : “Dritto e Rovescio brings home excellent numbers thanks to the new enemy: Roma and pickpockets. Which he will take care of until 29 June while Quarta Repubblica will be on air until 26 June. In the middle Mario Giordano who will go on vacation from Tuesday 30 May. One season is coming to an end but watch out for the next one: important news is on the way.”

