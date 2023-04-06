The unemployment rate in Switzerland fell again in March.

Federal experts assume that the bottom has now been reached.

They are more worried about the lack of workers.

The downward trend continues: The unemployment rate fell in March to 2.0 from 2.1 percent in February, according to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). A lower annual rate for March was last measured in 2001 at 1.7 percent.

«Switzerland has full employment»

At the end of March, 92,755 people were still registered as unemployed at the regional employment centers (RAV), 5,697 fewer than in the previous month and 16,745 fewer than in March 2022.

“In Switzerland there is full employment,” commented Boris Zürcher, Head of the Directorate for Labor, the numbers. Further evidence is the number of long-term unemployed, which has fallen for the 21st month in a row, as well as the rates of less than one percent in various cantons and the “complete normalization” of short-time work.

No statements on CS effects

According to Zürcher, however, the current decline in the rate in March is largely due to a decrease in unemployment in the construction sector. The seasonally adjusted rate, which excludes effects on construction activity as a result of the winter weather, remained the same and remained at a very low 1.9 percent. According to Zürcher, a further decrease is not likely. “We seem to have bottomed out now,” he said. He expects a sideways movement for the next few months.

According to Zürcher, whether mass layoffs at Credit Suisse as a result of the forced takeover by UBS will change the overall picture at some point is an open question. “It is clearly too early to make any statements about it.”

High labor shortage

However, Zürcher emphasized that the job market is currently very dry – and additional workers would therefore actually be welcome. “The labor shortage is very high,” says Zürcher. This is also shown by the job search data: In March, the number of job seekers was 161,864, down 31,731 on the previous year. In addition to the long-lasting structural shortage of skilled workers, the reasons are the demographic turnaround and employment behavior, for example in the healthcare sector.

According to Zürcher, due to the age structure of the population, fewer people enter the labor market than leave it. And there is a trend towards a lower volume of work per person, according to the Seco official. “It is not a government task to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers,” says Zürcher. Politicians can only work on the framework conditions.

There is untapped potential among women, who often work part-time, and among older workers, who could work past retirement age. According to Zürcher, education offensives could also help. But he warned against too high expectations. “The potential is not huge,” he said. The labor force participation of women and older people in Germany is already above average in an international comparison.