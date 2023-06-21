LPR falls for the first time this year to help the economy continue to recover and improve_Guangming.com

The 1-year and 5-year-plus LPRs both decreased by 10 basis points compared with the previous period——

LPR falls for the first time this year to help the economy continue to recover

On June 20, the new loan market quotation rate (LPR) was released, and the LPRs with a term of 1 year and a term of more than 5 years both decreased by 10 basis points compared with the previous period. The picture shows the staff of the personal loan center of a bank in Hai’an City, Jiangsu Province handling personal loan business for customers. Photo by Xu Jinbai (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

On June 20, the People’s Bank of China authorized the National Interbank Funding Center to announce a new loan market quotation rate (LPR): 1-year LPR is 3.55%, and 5-year-plus LPR is 4.2%, both of which are lower than the previous period. 10 basis points. This is the first adjustment of the LPR since August 2022.

Analysts pointed out that the interest rate cut ended the previous 9 consecutive period of “standstill”, which is in line with market expectations and will bring multiple benefits.

In line with market expectations

It is understood that as an important step in deepening the reform of interest rate marketization, LPR has replaced the benchmark loan interest rate as the “anchor” of loan interest rate pricing, and is released regularly every month. The LPR cut is in line with market expectations.

LPR downlink has the foundation and space. Wen Bin, chief economist of Minsheng Bank, said that since August last year, LPR has continued to “stand still”. The biggest constraint lies in the rigidity of deposit costs of commercial banks, which keeps the net interest margin under constant pressure. Since the beginning of this year, the market-oriented reform of deposit interest rates has accelerated, and various measures to lower deposit interest rates have been implemented, and the superimposed reduction of policy interest rates has opened up room for the reduction of LPR this month. Since June 8, major state-owned banks and joint-stock banks have lowered the listed interest rates for RMB deposits. On June 13, the People’s Bank of China launched a 2 billion yuan reverse repurchase operation, and the winning bid rate also dropped 10 basis points from the previous one to 1.9%. On the same day, it also announced standing lending facilities with overnight, 7-day, and 1-month maturities Both interest rates fell by 10 basis points. On June 15, the People’s Bank of China launched a medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation of 237 billion yuan, with an interest rate of 2.65%, a decrease of 10 basis points from the previous period. The MLF interest rate is the basis for the pricing of LPR. This month, the MLF winning bid interest rate dropped 10 basis points from the previous one to 2.65%. The decline in policy interest rates and deposit rates has jointly promoted the decline in the cost of bank liabilities, opening up space for the decline in LPR.

LPR downlink meets actual needs. At present, China‘s economy is still facing relatively large downward pressure. Wen Bin said that it is still necessary to reduce the financing cost of the real economy. Interest rate cuts will help stabilize employment, expand investment, promote consumption, and enhance debt sustainability. It will help restore confidence, stabilize market expectations, and further change enterprises and residents. Sectoral investment and financing preferences.

bring multiple benefits

What impact will the LPR downregulation have? “The decline in policy interest rates has led to a decline in the quotations of the two types of LPR this month, which will effectively drive down the actual loan interest rate and reduce financing costs, thereby stimulating credit demand and enhancing the growth momentum of consumption and investment.” Zeng Gang, director of the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory, said. In general, the reduction of LPR will bring multiple benefits to the credit market, the real estate market and the overall economic situation.

——Stimulate more financing needs. LPR is the reference interest rate for banks to lend to the real economy. Reducing LPR can reduce loan interest rates, thereby stimulating the financing needs of market players. China’s monetary policy implementation report for the first quarter of 2023 shows that the weighted average interest rate of newly issued loans in March was 4.34%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.31 percentage points. Among them, the weighted average interest rate of corporate loans was 3.95%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.41 percentage points; the weighted average interest rate of personal housing loans was 4.14%, a year-on-year decrease of 1.35 percentage points.

——Boost confidence in the real estate market. It is reported that LPR with a period of more than 5 years is linked to housing loans. After the LPR is lowered this time, the interest rate of residential commercial loans will drop accordingly. Based on a mortgage of 1 million yuan, a repayment period of 25 years, and equal principal and interest, if the mortgage interest rate is 4.3%, after the LPR is reduced by 10 basis points this time, the monthly payment of the first house can be reduced by about 56 yuan per month, and it can be reduced by about 1.68 yuan in 25 years. ten thousand yuan. Experts pointed out that the reduction of residential mortgage interest rates will reduce the cost of residential loans, which will help boost market confidence, promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate industry, and then drive the gradual recovery of real estate investment.

——Transmitting policy signals for stabilizing growth and promoting development. Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, analyzed that the end of the LPR unchanged for many consecutive months reflects that the monetary policy is more precise and powerful, which will help to further stabilize market expectations and boost market confidence.

Dong Ximiao believes that in the next step, stable growth and promotion of development should be placed in a more prominent position, monetary policy should continue to increase counter-cyclical and inter-cyclical adjustments, and timely implement RRR cuts and interest rate cuts to create a more suitable currency for the accelerated recovery of the macro economy financial environment.

Continue to implement prudent monetary policy

The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 16 made it clear that in response to changes in the economic situation, more forceful measures must be taken to enhance the momentum of development, optimize the economic structure, and promote the continued economic recovery. According to industry insiders, the previous operation of the People’s Bank of China to lower the policy interest rate was regarded by the market as a signal of the first start of monetary policy.

In his keynote speech at the 14th Lujiazui Forum, Pan Gongsheng, vice-governor of the People’s Bank of China and director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, pointed out that China‘s monetary policy adheres to the principle of self-centered, cross-cycle and internal and external balance, and does not follow the Fed’s “big zoom” policy. “Receive” and not engage in competitive zero interest rates or quantitative easing policies. China‘s robust financial cycle provides a suitable environment for the operation of the economy and financial markets. Market liquidity remains reasonably ample, providing sufficient and stable financing for the real economy.

What is the direction of monetary policy in the second half of the year? Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, pointed out during his investigation in Shanghai that China‘s economy has strong resilience, great potential, and sufficient policy space, and it is necessary to have confidence and patience in China‘s sustained and stable economic growth. The People’s Bank of China will continue to implement a prudent monetary policy accurately and vigorously, strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments, fully support the real economy, promote full employment, and maintain currency stability and financial stability. Comprehensively use a variety of monetary policy tools to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, maintain an appropriate and stable pace of monetary and credit aggregates, promote a steady decline in the comprehensive financing costs of the real economy, and keep the RMB exchange rate basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level. (Xu Peiyu)

[

责编：张诗奇 ]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

