LPR “stands still” for eight consecutive months Experts: The space for interest rate cuts is further narrowed

(Original title: LPR “stayed in place” for 8 consecutive months Experts: The room for interest rate cuts is further narrowed, and the downward trend of new loan interest rates will also be restrained)

On April 20, the central bank authorized the National Interbank Funding Center to announce that the 1-year LPR is 3.65%, and the 5-year LPR is 4.30%. Both loan interest rates remain the same as before. Up to now, LPR has been “standing in place” for 8 consecutive months.

Source: Central Bank website

Previously, there was no change in the MLF operating interest rate in April, which means that the LPR reference basis has not changed. Many market analysts said that the LPR remained unchanged this month in line with market expectations.

Wen Bin, Chief Economist of Minsheng Bank, said that the LPR quotation remained unchanged in April, and continued to “stand still” since the asymmetrical reduction in August last year, mainly due to the fact that the MLF policy interest rate remained unchanged, economic recovery and financing demand continued since the beginning of the year There is no need or room for a corresponding reduction in LPR quotations due to factors such as positive prospects and continued pressure on bank net interest margins.

In April, the LPR “stand still” and “stand still” for 8 consecutive months

In April, the LPR continued to “stand still”. Up to now, it has not made adjustments for 8 consecutive months. Many analysts believe that the most important factor is that the MLF interest rate remained flat that month, which kept the pricing basis of LPR quotations unchanged.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noticed that since April, many small and medium-sized banks in Henan, Hubei and other places have announced the reduction of deposit interest rates, triggering speculation of a new round of interest rate cuts, which in turn extended to the expectation of further cuts in LPR.

Wen Bin said: “The recent reduction of deposit interest rates by some small and medium-sized banks should be a continuation of the previous reduction of listed interest rates of state-owned banks and other listed banks under the interest rate self-discipline mechanism, and does not mean the start of a new round of national deposit interest rate cuts.”

Wen Bin further pointed out that on April 17, the central bank launched a 170 billion yuan MLF operation, and the winning bid interest rate remained unchanged at 2.75%. The policy interest rate was flat in the previous period, and the expectation of interest rate cuts fell through, which also greatly reduced the probability of LPR quotation cuts in April.

In addition, Wen Bin believes that another reason why LPR has not made adjustments is that under the background of the continuous and steady recovery of the domestic economy, the substantial increase in credit and social financing data, and the moderate adjustment of policy tone, the necessity and urgency of lowering interest rates again is not high. powerful.

In the view of Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance: “Since this year, banks have increased their profits to the real economy. The financing demand of the real economy has recovered significantly, and costs have fallen steadily. Although the central bank implemented a comprehensive RRR cut in March, the rate is relatively small. Banks maintain The pressure to stabilize the interest rate spread is still high, so banks have insufficient motivation to reduce the point increase. Overall, the LPR remained unchanged this month in line with expectations.”

The “scissors gap” between M2 and M1 has widened, and business investment needs and future expectations need to be further boosted

Previously, the central bank released financial statistics showing that RMB deposits increased by 15.39 trillion yuan in the first quarter, of which new deposits in the resident sector were close to 10 trillion yuan, the highest level in the same period in history. In the first quarter (corporate deposits-M1) added 2.54 trillion yuan in total, an increase of more than 900 billion yuan year-on-year; at the same time, M2 increased by 12.7% year-on-year in March, which is still at a high level, but the growth rate of M1 is still sluggish (5.1%). The M2-M1 scissors gap continued to expand by 0.5 percentage points month-on-month to 7.60%.

In this regard, Wen Bin believes that this shows that since the beginning of the year, the phenomenon of fixed-term deposits of enterprises is still serious. When the current credit demand is gradually recovering, it should be the intention of the policy to push loan interest rates out of the ultra-low pricing range by restricting credit supply and controlling the pace of credit.

Dong Ximiao said that although the financial data in the first quarter and March were relatively bright, the “scissors gap” between M2 and M1 expanded in March, which reflects that corporate investment needs and expectations for the future need to be further boosted.

The rapid growth of social financing and credit in the first quarter was partly due to the concentrated efforts of policy-based development of new financial instruments and the policy guidance of financial management departments. The sustainability of credit growth and the recovery of demand from the residential sector still face certain challenges. Therefore, it is still necessary to maintain the stability and continuity of the policy, appropriately lower the policy interest rate in the next stage, guide the market interest rate to continue to decline, and further stabilize and stimulate the effective financing needs of residents and enterprises.

Dong Ximiao also pointed out that in March, the national consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.7% year-on-year, and the industrial producer price index (PPI) fell by 2.5% year-on-year. The current price situation is stable and there is no inflationary pressure. From the outside, the rate hike in the United States is the “end of the battle”, and the market generally expects that the Fed will soon end its rate hike. From the perspective of internal and external factors, there is still room for further adjustment of my country’s monetary policy.

Predicting the monetary policy trend in the next stage, Wen Bin pointed out that when the policy interest rate remains unchanged and the probability of adjusting the benchmark deposit rate in the short term is low, the further downward space for bank LPR quotations is limited, and the downward trend of new loan interest rates will also somewhat restrained.

Wen Bin further pointed out that considering that the economy has shown a recovery trend since the beginning of this year, and credit demand has effectively recovered. With the increasing financing willingness of market players and the rising activity of the real estate market, the current need to continue to increase the easing policy has declined, and interest rates have been cut. The space is further narrowed. The central bank may rely more on structural monetary policy tools to achieve “targeted interest rate cuts”, taking into account structural adjustments while reducing costs, and achieving differentiated and precise support.