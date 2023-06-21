LPR ushered in the first drop this year to help the economy continue to recover and improve_Interest Rate_Loan_Deposit

Original title: LPR ushered in the first drop of this year to help the economy continue to recover and improve

LPR ushered in the first drop this year, helping the economy continue to recover and improve

After 9 periods of “holding the ground”, the new loan market quotation rate (LPR) released on June 20 ushered in the first drop this year, and both the 1-year and 5-year-plus LPRs fell by 10 basis points. Experts believe that the decline of LPR at this time has released a positive policy signal, which will help promote the continuous recovery of the economy.

On the same day, the People’s Bank of China authorized the National Interbank Funding Center to announce that the 1-year LPR is 3.55%, and the 5-year LPR is 4.2%. This is the first adjustment of the LPR after the asymmetric adjustment of the two-term LPR on August 22 last year.

In fact, the market has already expected this LPR decline. As the basis for LPR quotations, the winning bid rate for the medium-term lending facility (MLF) this month fell 10 basis points from the previous one to 2.65%. Prior to this, on June 13, the People’s Bank of China launched a 2 billion yuan reverse repurchase operation, and the winning bid rate also dropped by 10 basis points to 1.9%; The interest rate on the Standing Lending Facility for ten months fell by 10 basis points in each period.

“Changes in the central bank’s policy interest rate will have a relatively direct impact on LPR changes. At the same time, the quoting bank will also comprehensively consider the bank’s cost side and loan demand side to adjust the rate of increase.” Wen Bin, chief economist of China Minsheng Bank, believes that the recent bank The improvement of the cost of the liability side has created room for the decline of LPR.

Recently, ICBC, ABC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Postal Savings Bank, according to their own business needs and changes in market supply and demand, have voluntarily lowered the listed interest rates of some deposits, and the five-year fixed deposit interest rate has dropped to 2.5%. .

“This is conducive to maintaining a reasonable deposit and loan interest rate spread, enhancing the ability of banks to replenish capital and continue to support the real economy.” Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, analyzed that the macroeconomic recovery has been positive since the beginning of this year, but market demand is insufficient. Vitality needs to be strengthened, and banks themselves have an inherent need to reduce quotation markups and stabilize credit supply.

At present, the external environment is becoming more complex and severe, and the slowdown in global trade and investment directly affects the process of my country’s economic recovery. In response to changes in the economic situation, more forceful measures must be taken. The monetary policy needs to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments to escort the economic recovery with all efforts.

The transmission path of monetary policy is often realized through the channel of “market interest rate + central bank guidance→LPR→loan interest rate”. Zeng Gang, director of the Shanghai Finance and Development Laboratory, believes that the decline in interest rates has led to a decline in the quotations of the two types of LPR this month, which will be transmitted to the actual loan interest rates of enterprises, which will help reduce credit financing costs and stimulate the financing needs of the real economy.

Data show that in May, loans to enterprises (institutions) in China increased by 855.8 billion yuan, of which medium and long-term loans increased by 769.8 billion yuan, which is an important support for credit growth. Experts said that as a reference for medium and long-term loan pricing, the decline in LPR with a period of more than 5 years will help reduce the medium and long-term financing costs of the real economy and further promote the issuance of medium and long-term loans.

LPR with a period of more than 5 years is not only related to medium and long-term loans for enterprises, but also related to the interest rate of personal housing loans.

Wen Bin believes that with the re-pricing of loans, the effect of the decline in LPR will be reflected in the monthly payment of residents, which is expected to boost residents’ consumption expectations and help expand other consumption and investment, thereby bringing a series of benefits to expanding domestic demand and boosting the economy. “Positive feedback”.

According to Zhang Dawei, the chief analyst of Centaline Real Estate, based on the calculation of a commercial loan amount of 1 million yuan, a loan period of 30 years, and equal principal and interest repayments, a 10 basis point decrease in LPR can reduce the monthly payment by 58.54 yuan, and the total interest expense will be reduced by about 21,000 yuan. .

Interest rates are an important variable in macroeconomics. Experts said that the decline in LPR this month has released a policy signal to strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments and stabilize market expectations, which is a precise and powerful manifestation of a prudent monetary policy.

The executive meeting of the State Council held on June 16 focused on four aspects: increasing the intensity of macro-policy regulation, focusing on expanding effective demand, strengthening and improving the real economy, and preventing and defusing risks in key areas. A number of policy measures were studied and proposed. The meeting emphasized that qualified policies and measures should be introduced in a timely manner and implemented as soon as possible. At the same time, the reserves of policy measures should be strengthened to maximize the comprehensive effect of policies.

“The decline in LPR will help stabilize growth, reduce costs and improve confidence. There may be more policies to be introduced in the future.” Wen Bin believes that with the implementation of monetary policy transmission, follow-up monetary, fiscal, industrial and employment policies are expected to gradually increase. Coordinate efforts to promote further repair of needs. (Reporter Wu Yu) Return to Sohu to see more

