Home Business Lu Taiwen: By 2025, half of Samsung’s high-end mobile phones will be folding screen phones
Business

Lu Taiwen: By 2025, half of Samsung’s high-end mobile phones will be folding screen phones

by admin
Lu Taiwen: By 2025, half of Samsung’s high-end mobile phones will be folding screen phones

New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!


Samsung hopes to target a wider audience with its Galaxy foldable phone to address sluggish growth in its premium smartphones and macroeconomic headwinds, Noh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile business, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Lu Taiwen said that by 2025, folding screen phones will account for more than 50% of Samsung’s high-end smartphone shipments. Folding screens will become the new standard for smartphones.

According to him, the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra model will inherit the audience of its Note series within three years.

This Wednesday, Samsung launched its latest Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 phones, which will be available in select countries/regions around the world starting August 26, and the National Bank will have to wait a while longer.

According to market tracker Omdia, Samsung’s Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which were launched in August 2021, will ship 7.1 million units in total in 2021, with the Z Flip 3 shipping 4.6 million units. lead.

According to data from Omdia, global shipments of folding screen mobile phones have achieved strong growth, reaching 9 million units, an increase of 309% over 2020. The combined shipments of Samsung Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 accounted for 2.6% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments of 271.5 million units in 2021.

See also  The semi-annual report of the New Third Board came to Haofang Electromechanical net profit soared by more than 27 times-Finance News


You may also like

As of June this year, my country’s operators...

2022 Beijing Green Living Season starts, citizens can...

When will the Huawei Mate 50 launch be...

Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the...

Regasification plant in Piombino “exempted from environmental impact...

Apple confirms 90 million units for iPhone 14....

The strongest model of Samsung’s folding screen explains...

A generation ahead of Tesla on self-driving cars,...

Confcommercio: 14 million on holiday in August, over...

Foreign trade: Istat, imports grow in June (+...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy