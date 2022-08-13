New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Samsung hopes to target a wider audience with its Galaxy foldable phone to address sluggish growth in its premium smartphones and macroeconomic headwinds, Noh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile business, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Lu Taiwen said that by 2025, folding screen phones will account for more than 50% of Samsung’s high-end smartphone shipments. Folding screens will become the new standard for smartphones.

According to him, the Samsung Galaxy S Ultra model will inherit the audience of its Note series within three years.

This Wednesday, Samsung launched its latest Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 phones, which will be available in select countries/regions around the world starting August 26, and the National Bank will have to wait a while longer.

According to market tracker Omdia, Samsung’s Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, which were launched in August 2021, will ship 7.1 million units in total in 2021, with the Z Flip 3 shipping 4.6 million units. lead.

According to data from Omdia, global shipments of folding screen mobile phones have achieved strong growth, reaching 9 million units, an increase of 309% over 2020. The combined shipments of Samsung Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 accounted for 2.6% of Samsung’s total smartphone shipments of 271.5 million units in 2021.



