LU-VE Group has allocated 3 million euros to support its collaborators in Italy and abroad to cope with the increase in the cost of living and inflation.

All employees will receive an extraordinary bonus by the end of the year. For Italy it has a value of 1,000 euros and is intended for workers in force as of 31 August 2022 and will be paid in part directly with the monthly salary and in part through welfare and fuel benefits.

Iginio Liberali, President of LU-VE Group, declared: “The founding value of LU-VE Group has always been our people, without whom nothing of what we are today would have been possible. LU-VE Group is a company made up of men and women that we have always supported and that we want to continue to support. This is why we have decided to allocate three million euros to support all our collaborators in a complex historical period, characterized by a sharp increase in the cost of living and inflation, with consequent repercussions on household budgets. We want to concretely demonstrate our closeness and our support to those who work with us every day. “

