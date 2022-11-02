Home Business LU-VE: 40 million ESG funding obtained from BNL BNP Paribas
LU-VE: 40 million ESG funding obtained from BNL BNP Paribas

LU-VE Group obtained a 40 million Euro positive loan from BNL BNP Paribas to support development plans aimed at mitigating climate change. The positive loan provides for conditions that become further improvements for the company upon the achievement of specific sustainability objectives.

LU-VE Group contributes directly to the well-being of the environment through the development of heat exchangers that use natural refrigerant fluids (CO2, ammonia, propane and glycol water), instead of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), with the consequent benefit of eliminating or drastically reducing negative impacts on the environment.

