LU-VE Group communicates the key results of the year 2022:

– product turnover as at 31 December 2022 reached 605 million euros (+25.2% compared to 31 December 2021). On a like-for-like basis, growth would have been +22.3%.

– the order backlog as at 31 December 2022 amounted to 188.8 million euros, an increase of 4.8% compared to 31 December 2021. On a like-for-like basis there would have been a decrease of 4.5%.