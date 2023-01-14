Home Business LU-VE Group: record product turnover of 605 million in 2022, order book close to 189 million
LU-VE Group: record product turnover of 605 million in 2022, order book close to 189 million

LU-VE Group: record product turnover of 605 million in 2022, order book close to 189 million

LU-VE Group communicates the key results of the year 2022:

– product turnover as at 31 December 2022 reached 605 million euros (+25.2% compared to 31 December 2021). On a like-for-like basis, growth would have been +22.3%.

– the order backlog as at 31 December 2022 amounted to 188.8 million euros, an increase of 4.8% compared to 31 December 2021. On a like-for-like basis there would have been a decrease of 4.5%.

