Yesterday, Xiaomi Group Lu Weibing said in an interaction with netizens that the Redmi K60 series has no rivals. At present, Redmi K60 and K60 Pro have been pre-sold, and the starting prices are 2499 yuan and 3299 yuan respectively.

It adopts three-dimensional cutting metal DECO, and is equipped with a double-sided carbon fiber textured waistline.

In terms of screen, Redmi K60 is equipped with a 6.67-inch 2K domestic screen from Huaxinglian Optoelectronics. It has Redmi’s self-developed high-gloss display engine, with a peak brightness of 1400nit, supports 12bit, 68.7 billion colors, and P3 color gamut. It also supports 1920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. Equipped with screen fingerprint recognition.

In terms of configuration, it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor, LPDDR5X memory, UFS 3.1 flash memory, supports up to 16GB + 512GB, and is equipped with 5000mm? super large VC heat dissipation. 67W flash charge + 5500mAh battery capacity. 30W wireless charging.

In terms of imaging, 64MP main camera (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro lens, front 16MP center hole-digging lens, equipped with Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0 + full-process acceleration of imaging, and also has a full-link P3 wide color gamut + film camera Wait for the game.

In other respects, it is equipped with MIUI14 at the factory, supports NFC, infrared remote control, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers.

The Redmi K60 Pro lens module adopts three-dimensional cutting metal DECO, with double-sided carbon fiber textured waistline.

In terms of screen, Redmi K60Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch 2K domestic screen from Huaxinglian Optoelectronics. It has Redmi’s self-developed high-gloss display engine, with a peak brightness of 1400nit, supports 12bit, 68.7 billion colors, and P3 color gamut. It also supports 1920Hz PWM high-frequency dimming. Equipped with screen fingerprint recognition.

In terms of configuration, it is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with a new 1+4+3 octa-core architecture, 3.2GHz large core, four performance cores at 2.8GHz, three efficiency cores at 2.0GHz, LPDDR5X memory, UFS 4.0 flash memory , supports up to 16GB + 512GB, equipped with 5000mm? super large VC heat dissipation. 120W flash charge + 5000mAh battery capacity. 30W wireless charging.

In terms of imaging, it is equipped with a rear 50MP main camera (Sony IMX800, OIS+EIS dual anti-shake) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro lens, a front 16MP center-digging lens, equipped with Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0 + full-process acceleration of imaging, and It has full-link P3 wide color gamut + film camera and other playing methods.

In other respects, it is equipped with MIUI14 at the factory, supports NFC, infrared remote control, Bluetooth 5.3, and dual speakers.

