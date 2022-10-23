Original title: Lu Weibing will create another explosion! Redmi Note 12 series bookings exceeded 300,000

The Redmi Note 12 series has opened reservations on major e-commerce platforms. Up to now, the number of reservations for the Redmi Note 12 Pro on JD.com has reached 217,000, and the number of reservations for the Note 12 on JD. ten thousand people,The total number of reservations on the two platforms exceeded 320,000.

Not surprisingly, this will be a new explosion created by Lu Weibing. The machine uses a central hole-drilled straight screen, and the material may be OLED.Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, the standard version supports 67W wired flash charging, and the Pro version supports 120W wired flash charging.

Among them, the Dimensity 1080 was first launched by the Redmi Note 12 series. This chip adopts TSMC’s 6nm process and an octa-core CPU architecture design, including two Arm Cortex-A78 cores with a main frequency of 2.6GHz and an integrated Arm Mali-G68 GPU.

Notably,Officials revealed that the Redmi Note 12 series has “handsome” new technology and a “cool” good experience, which may be related to images.

Looking back at the Redmi Note series, each generation of Note series has upgrades or breakthroughs in images. For example, the first batch of Note 7 will be equipped with 48 million pixels, Note 8 Pro will be launched with 64 million pixels, and Note 9 Pro will popularize 100 million pixels. It is speculated that the Note 12 series will have new surprises in terms of images.

The aircraft is expected to be officially released next week.

