Home » Luca Barbareschi under a photo of Elodie: “I wanted you in a film, but you…”
Business

Luca Barbareschi under a photo of Elodie: “I wanted you in a film, but you…”

by admin
Luca Barbareschi under a photo of Elodie: “I wanted you in a film, but you…”

Elodie, Luca Barbareschi: «I wanted you in a film as the protagonist, but you never wanted to meet me»

Luke Barbareschi revealed he tried to get in touch with Elodie to offer her a leading role in his latest film. The singer and actress protagonist of I eat your heart however he would have returned the invitation to the sender, refusing to meet the director.

Luca Barbareschi to make this revelation used a photo posted by Elodie on social media. Among the comments under the shot here is that of the director and actor. “I wanted you in a film as the protagonist but you didn’t want to meet me. Sin! You are fantastic”.

At the moment Elodie has not replied. Or at least not publicly.

AND THEN…

Read also

Sofia Goggia sings it: here is the great love of the ski champion!

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wedbush: Based on the acquisition price of Poshmark (POSH.US), there is room for growth in peer stock prices. Provider Zhitong Finance

You may also like

Guest contributionThe debt brake is not a “climate...

Africa: An exclusive platform for Afrobeat sound is...

Rackete defamation, the Senate room “saves” Salvini

2023 The 22nd International CBME Pregnancy, Baby and...

Bought a caravan for 11,500 euros – that’s...

Eataly leaves a bad taste in Farinetti’s mouth,...

Digital euro: cash is freedom!

the shadow of Colonel Goïta after the constitutional...

Australia’s CPI rose more than expected in May...

Shortly after the Titan tragedy: Branson’s company offers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy