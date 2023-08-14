Lucara Diamond Discovers Enormous 1,080-Carat Natural Diamond in Botswana, Africa

Canadian miner Lucara Diamond has announced the discovery of a massive 1,080-carat natural diamond at the Karowe mine in Botswana, southern Africa. This impressive diamond is classified as a “type IIA superior white gem”, which is a category reserved for diamonds with the highest purity and transparency. Such diamonds make up only 1% to 2% of all those extracted.

Eira Thomas, CEO of Lucara, expressed excitement about the find, stating, “It represents our fourth diamond of more than 1,000 carats since 2015.” The diamond’s immense size, measuring 82.2 x 42.8 x 34.2 mm, ranks it as the seventh largest diamond ever discovered and one of the top five largest colorless diamonds.

The Karowe mine in Botswana, known for its immense diamonds, has now produced roughly half of the world‘s largest diamonds. “Lucara is extremely pleased to report the recovery of another large, high-quality gem diamond,” Thomas mentioned.

It is estimated that the newly discovered diamond will be put up for sale for several million dollars. It is expected to follow the same fate as the Lesedi La Rona, which was found in Karowe in 2015 and acquired by the Graff jewelry house for a staggering $53 million in 2017. The Lesedi La Rona, weighing an astonishing 1,109 carats, was cut, polished, and transformed into a 302-carat gem. This diamond is considered the second largest ever discovered, trailing only the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in 1905 near Pretoria, South Africa. The Lesedi La Rona is also recognized as the largest color and clarity gemstone ever certified by the American Gemological Institute and the largest square cut diamond in the world.

With the Karowe mine continuing to unearth such extraordinary gems, it solidifies Botswana’s position as the world‘s largest producer of diamonds. Lucara Diamond’s latest discovery is sure to captivate the attention of both collectors and enthusiasts from around the globe.