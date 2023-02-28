Selvaggia Lucarelli unmasks the women of the Democratic Party: “All with Bonaccini”

Elly slime it’s the new one secretary of the Pd. The election of him has upset the plans of many big names among the dem, but above all it brought out the contradictions inside the match. Many battles in favor of donne and then the militants dem instead of backing slime they poured in en masse on the man alone in command: the loser Bonaccini. A sea of ​​women outside the party – notes Selvaggia Lucarelli on Fatto Quotidiano – has chosen Schlein. This is a fact intended to affect quite a bit on the communication of the various Ascani e Quartapellealways so busy on the front of battles more photogenic in favor of donnethe same as then, when they are at stake places and power, suddenly return linked to the ancient schemes of the handmaids devoted to the man only in command. Not being able to say”I support Bonaccini because he wins” and neither “Schlein is unpreparedunable, not leftist enough,” they stammered whatever.

Debora Serracchiani– continues the Fact – the one who complained angrily because the new government he wants them women step backchose Bonaccini in front and Elly slime step back. Leah too Quartapellewho wrote “Without quote rosa io I would not be here“, the one that every day invents an initiative of the good ones to appear in the newspapers, obviously in favor of women (stuff like “the National MPs”) and not even two years ago, complaining, he even declared: “On gender representation Berlusconi was better than Zingaretti”. Well, she too chose Bonaccini. In short, according to them Elly Schlein was one random woman, at that point better Bonaccini. Anna Ascani who, when Draghi and the rear Pd indicated the male ministers, wrote: “We have often been relegated to male-led currents. We let men “point us” to secondary roles of responsibility, candidates to be “deputy”. And he also maintained that it is not true that the competent women they find space regardless of the odds, for this quotas are needed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

