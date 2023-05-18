Lucchini (Intesa): “A necessary shock to financial education”

During the round table “Accompagnare l’investor”, at the Salone del Risparmio in progress in Milan, the 4th Assogestioni-Censis Report “The hidden incompetences of Italians” was presented, on the dynamics that influence the investment decisions of savers and which can lead to undesirable results.

Stefano Lucchini, President of FEDUF and Chief Institutional Affairs and External Communication Officer of Intesa Sanpoaolo, commented as follows:

“Concrete steps have been taken in recent times regarding financial education, as a training proposal, but a shake-up is needed. The report shows how Italy – one of the most inclined to save – is also a “badly educated” country from the point of view of financial knowledge: young and very young people do not understand the fundamentals of economics and finance, while adults and the elderly they claim to have financial expertise, without admitting their shortcomings.”

“FEDUF works to broaden its collaboration with schools, to involve generations across the board, developing programs for young people, adults and sportsmen. The Competitiveness Decree has included financial education among the subjects of civic education, together with the launch of specific programs and projects, to also involve parents and families, to arrive at mixed training courses, where expert adults can work alongside teachers, in dialogue and in the formation of the younger generations.”